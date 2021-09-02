A complete guide to the world’s best stock pickers, their mutual fund strategies, and their most lucrative bets

Value funds

Value investing can be a world of contrarians and characters. Fund managers who invest with a value approach try to find companies that are measurably cheaper than they should be based on hard metrics like price-to-earnings or sales ratios. An opinionated bunch, they believe the rest of Wall Street is dead wrong a lot of the time.

That style has performed well in the past and has been on a strong run since late 2020, but growth investing was far more successful in the last bull market. Some experts think that in a high-tech and low-interest rate world, the times have passed value investing by. Value investors disagree, both for professional reasons and because disagreeing is what they do.

The most famous value fund managers working today include Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Harris Associates, and Ariel Investments’ John Rogers.

Read more:



Bonds

Bond funds often get less attention than stock funds because they tend to prioritize protecting investors’ money and providing stable, reliable returns above making the most money possible. And returns for a lot of kinds of bonds have been ultra-low since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-09.

But even in a low-bond yield environment, bond funds are heavily relied on by people who are retired or near retirement. They’re crucial to pensions, university endowments, and governments. And they’re considered valuable sources of perspective because of the enormous amount of factors bond investors have to evaluate.

Long time pros like Rick Rieder of BlackRock and Gibson Smith, formerly of Janus Henderson and now of Smith Capital Investors, can move markets, help protect and diversify investors’ money, and inform their approaches.

Read more:



BlackRock’s bond chief who oversees $US2.6 ($AU4) trillion shares 6 trades to cash in on a highly bullish market – and 2 threats to watch amid a ‘cultural shift’ in investing

Bond pro Gibson Smith managed tens of billions of dollars for Janus Henderson before launching his own firm. He told us why the fixed income market is too bearish on the recovery – and 3 investments he likes today.

Hybrids and alternatives

While the growth vs. value argument gets a lot of ink and can be entertaining, there’s no rule saying you can only invest one way or the other. Successful fund managers like Brian Barish say they’ve updated or combined the two approaches to get the best of both worlds. And there are lots of ways to win at being a contrarian.

And there’s far more to invest in than just stocks. There are funds that combine stocks, bonds, and other assets like debts, physical commodities like oil and gold, and funds that switch between approaches as market conditions change.

Some alternative funds emphasize diversification and giving investors exposure to assets other than stocks and bonds so they don’t depend entirely on them. Others are hedges intended to protect investors from unusual events or specially scary risks.

Given the enormous popularity and familiarity of mutual funds, it’s no surprise that there’s now also a mutual fund that invests in bitcoin.

Read more:



Brian Barish’s fund has returned 720% to investors over 2 decades by combining the best of growth and value stock-picking. He detailed for us 4 of his highest-conviction bets for the future.

Dave King has been one of the world’s best fund managers for 10 years thanks to a creative, go-anywhere approach. He told us how investors can replicate his safe strategies for finding yields as the bond market gives them almost nothing.

2 commodities experts told us this is one of the most exciting environments they’ve seen in 40 years of investing. Here’s why they’re upbeat, and what they’re buying to profit from it.

The first bitcoin mutual fund is now trading. The top investment strategist behind it breaks down its novel approach to gaining safer crypto exposure without the hassle of buying coins directly.

Broadened horizons

Just as fund managers can specialize by investing style or asset class, they can also specialize based on geography or company size, as different parts of the world often feature different types of companies – with more manufacturing and financials in Europe than the US, and more tech manufacturing in Asia, for example.

Emerging markets and older ones also have different profiles.

Meanwhile, companies of different valuations can be in very different parts of their life cycles.

Smaller companies are generally higher risk, but those that succeed and take off can provide dramatic returns, and managers in that space devote a lot of time to figuring out which ones will really thrive. Large companies can deliver more sustainable performance as well as bigger returns from dividends and stock repurchases.

Companies with middle-sized market caps can be somewhat forgotten in the large vs. small discussion, but mid-cap fund managers say they can provide diversification and be a “best of both worlds” type of investment because they’re less risky than small caps but grow faster than most large caps.

Read more:



4 stock bets on China that can thrive despite the country’s tech crackdown, according to a co-investing chief whose global fund has beaten 98% of its peers over the last 5 years

Fund manager Aram Green has been delivering returns of 30% a year to investors for 5 years. He told us 3 stocks he bought would thrive in a post-recovery market and how he’s revitalizing a struggling long-term strategy.