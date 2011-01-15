Raymond James' Best Stock Picks For 2011

I don’t generally promote stock picking on the site and I certainly don’t promote analyst’s picks, however, Raymond James has created an interesting process within the firm over the years and their results speak for themselves. Over the last 10 years the annual analyst’s picks have generated a 12.4% annual return. Last year’s picks generated returns of 22.3% versus the 15% total return of the S&P 500. Clearly, they’re doing something right. This year’s picks are attached:



Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX)

Bank of America (BAC)

CONSOL Energy (CNX)

Covidien (COV)

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Equinix (EQIX)

Halliburton (HAL)

HealthSouth (HLS)

Lincoln National (LNC)

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Panera Bread (PNRA)

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Jay at MarketFolly has a great break-down of the report and the report in its entirety. I’d highly recommend hopping over there and checking it out.

