The 25 best STEM high schools in the US

Alexa Pipia
Jobs in science, technology, engineering, and maths are booming in the US — and average salaries for STEM jobs are nearly twice the national average.

It’s no surprise, then, that high schools across the country are ramping up their emphasis on teaching STEM skills.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the best high schools in America, gathering data on more than 21,000 public schools across the country. It also separately highlighted the best STEM high schools.

The overall ranking measures high schools by graduation rates, college readiness, and how well students at each school performed statistically compared to others in their state. The college readiness score — out of a possible 100 — measures which schools produce the best college-level achievement for the highest percentages of students, using AP and IB scores as benchmarks. You can read the full breakdown of the methodology here.

The U.S. News STEM index, which awards a score out of 100 to the top 500 high schools in the country, is determined by the percentage of students who took and passed Advanced Placement tests in STEM subjects.

Read on for the 25 best high schools in the country for learning science, technology, engineering, and maths.

No. 25. Pine View School

Pine View School/Facebook

Location: Osprey, Florida

Enrollment: 2,180

STEM index: 85.9

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 24. Solon High School

Google Maps

Location: Solon, Ohio

Enrollment: 1,705

STEM index: 86

College readiness: 60.9

Graduation rate: 98%

No. 23. Darien High School

Wikimedia Commons

Location: Darien, Connecticut

Enrollment: 1,354

STEM index: 86.3

College readiness: 56.3

Graduation rate: 98%

No. 22. School for the Talented and Gifted

Talented and Gifted Magnet/Facebook

Location: Dallas, Texas

Enrollment: 247

STEM index: 86.5

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 21. Mission San Jose High School

Wikimedia Commons

Location: Fremont, California

Enrollment: 2,167

STEM index: 86.5

College readiness: 86.2

Graduation rate: 96%

No. 20. Charter School of Wilmington

Wikimedia Commons

Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Enrollment: 970

STEM index: 86.7

College readiness: 87.1

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 19. School of Science and Engineering

Google Maps

Location: Dallas, Texas

Enrollment: 387

STEM index: 86.7

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 18. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Wikimedia Commons

Location: Plainsboro, New Jersey

Enrollment: 1,562

STEM index: 87.1

College readiness: 60.1

Graduation rate: 97%

No. 17. Lynbrook High School

Yelp user Terry Y.

Location: San Jose, California

Enrollment: 1,861

STEM index: 87.3

College readiness: 78.7

Graduation rate: 98%

No. 16. Stuyvesant High School

Wikimedia Commons

Location: New York, New York

Enrollment: 3,293

STEM index: 87.8

College readiness: 84.4

Graduation rate: 99%

No. 15. Bergen County Academies

Google Maps

Location: Hackensack, New Jersey

Enrollment: 1,060

STEM index: 87.9

College readiness: 84

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 14. Monta Vista High School

Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cupertino, California

Enrollment: 2,351

STEM index: 88

College readiness: 82.5

Graduation rate: 99%

No. 13. Palo Alto High School

Palo Alto High/Facebook

Location: Palo Alto, California

Enrollment: 1,944

STEM index: 88.2

College readiness: 69.2

Graduation rate: 96%

No. 12. Poolesville High School

Poolesville High School PTSA/Facebook

Location: Poolesville, Maryland

Enrollment: 1,202

STEM index: 88.6

College readiness: 81.6

Graduation rate: 98%

No. 11. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Wikimedia Commons

Location: Houston, Texas

Enrollment: 823

STEM index: 88.8

College readiness: 95.2

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 10. Troy High School

Yelp user Claire W.

Location: Fullerton, California

Enrollment: 2,720

STEM index: 89.1

College readiness: 58.3

Graduation rate: 97%

No. 9. Academy of Allied Health and Science

Google Maps

Location: Neptune, New Jersey

Enrollment: 282

STEM index: 89.1

College readiness: 71.2

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 8. International Community School

Google Maps

Location: Kirkland, Washington

Enrollment: 427

STEM index: 89.7

College readiness: 72.1

Graduation rate: 98%

No. 7. Raleigh Charter High School

Raleigh Charter High School/Facebook

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Enrollment: 545

STEM index: 89.8

College readiness: 93.3

Graduation rate: 98%

No. 6. BASIS Tucson North

BASIS Tucson North/Facebook

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Enrollment: 913

STEM index: 89.9

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 96%

No. 5. Whitney High School

Google Maps

Location: Cerritos, California

Enrollment: 1,022

STEM index: 92

College readiness: 98.8

Graduation rate: 100%

Correction: Whitney High School was originally misidentified as being in Rocklin, California, instead of Cerritos, California.

No. 4. BASIS Scottsdale

Google Earth

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Enrollment: 756

STEM index: 95.6

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 3. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Facebook/TJHSST

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Enrollment: 1,843

STEM index: 95.8

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 2. Early College at Guilford

Google Maps

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Enrollment: 195

STEM index: 96

College readiness: 97.9

Graduation rate: 100%

No. 1. High Technology High School

High Technology High School

Location: Lincroft, New Jersey

Enrollment: 286

STEM index: 98

College readiness: 100

Graduation rate: 100%

