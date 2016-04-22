The 25 best STEM high schools in the US

Jobs in science, technology, engineering, and maths are booming in the US — and average salaries for STEM jobs are nearly twice the national average.
It’s no surprise, then, that high schools across the country are ramping up their emphasis on teaching STEM skills.
U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the best high schools in America, gathering data on more than 21,000 public schools across the country. It also separately highlighted the best STEM high schools.
The overall ranking measures high schools by graduation rates, college readiness, and how well students at each school performed statistically compared to others in their state. The college readiness score — out of a possible 100 — measures which schools produce the best college-level achievement for the highest percentages of students, using AP and IB scores as benchmarks. You can read the full breakdown of the methodology here.
The U.S. News STEM index, which awards a score out of 100 to the top 500 high schools in the country, is determined by the percentage of students who took and passed Advanced Placement tests in STEM subjects.
Read on for the 25 best high schools in the country for learning science, technology, engineering, and maths.
Location: Osprey, Florida
Enrollment: 2,180
STEM index: 85.9
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Solon, Ohio
Enrollment: 1,705
STEM index: 86
College readiness: 60.9
Graduation rate: 98%
Location: Darien, Connecticut
Enrollment: 1,354
STEM index: 86.3
College readiness: 56.3
Graduation rate: 98%
Location: Dallas, Texas
Enrollment: 247
STEM index: 86.5
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Fremont, California
Enrollment: 2,167
STEM index: 86.5
College readiness: 86.2
Graduation rate: 96%
Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Enrollment: 970
STEM index: 86.7
College readiness: 87.1
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Dallas, Texas
Enrollment: 387
STEM index: 86.7
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Plainsboro, New Jersey
Enrollment: 1,562
STEM index: 87.1
College readiness: 60.1
Graduation rate: 97%
Location: San Jose, California
Enrollment: 1,861
STEM index: 87.3
College readiness: 78.7
Graduation rate: 98%
Location: New York, New York
Enrollment: 3,293
STEM index: 87.8
College readiness: 84.4
Graduation rate: 99%
Location: Hackensack, New Jersey
Enrollment: 1,060
STEM index: 87.9
College readiness: 84
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Cupertino, California
Enrollment: 2,351
STEM index: 88
College readiness: 82.5
Graduation rate: 99%
Location: Palo Alto, California
Enrollment: 1,944
STEM index: 88.2
College readiness: 69.2
Graduation rate: 96%
Location: Poolesville, Maryland
Enrollment: 1,202
STEM index: 88.6
College readiness: 81.6
Graduation rate: 98%
Location: Houston, Texas
Enrollment: 823
STEM index: 88.8
College readiness: 95.2
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Fullerton, California
Enrollment: 2,720
STEM index: 89.1
College readiness: 58.3
Graduation rate: 97%
Location: Neptune, New Jersey
Enrollment: 282
STEM index: 89.1
College readiness: 71.2
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Kirkland, Washington
Enrollment: 427
STEM index: 89.7
College readiness: 72.1
Graduation rate: 98%
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Enrollment: 545
STEM index: 89.8
College readiness: 93.3
Graduation rate: 98%
Location: Tucson, Arizona
Enrollment: 913
STEM index: 89.9
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 96%
Location: Cerritos, California
Enrollment: 1,022
STEM index: 92
College readiness: 98.8
Graduation rate: 100%
Correction: Whitney High School was originally misidentified as being in Rocklin, California, instead of Cerritos, California.
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Enrollment: 756
STEM index: 95.6
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
Enrollment: 1,843
STEM index: 95.8
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Enrollment: 195
STEM index: 96
College readiness: 97.9
Graduation rate: 100%
Location: Lincroft, New Jersey
Enrollment: 286
STEM index: 98
College readiness: 100
Graduation rate: 100%
