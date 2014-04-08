From Power Lunches To Martinis -- The Best Of Everything At NYC's Top Steakhouses

A lot goes into creating an amazing steakhouse experience.
It’s not just the cuts that have to be cut above the rest, it’s the martinis, the atmosphere, the raw bar… Some places do one thing better than another.
Finding out who does what right is like cracking a code — it’s a steakhouse hack.
A month ago we asked our readers to vote for their favourite steakhouses in NYC across ten categories, including best cut of steak, best power lunch, and best overall.
Roughly 650 Business Insider readers took the survey and determined the best of the best.
This decades-old, family owned and operated, no-frills restaurant draws Wall Streeters from FiDi to Brooklyn. Yes, Brooklyn. Only the best meat will do at Peter Luger. Owner Jody Storch said they have canceled reservations when they thought cuts of meat weren't up to snuff. 'My mother used to tell me, 'We have the smartest customers in the world.''
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533c60fbeab8ea16790a1aae-1000-750/peter-luger-steakhouse-steak-march-2012-bi-dng-3.jpg' alt='Peter luger, steakhouse, steak, march 2012, bi, dng' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Daniel Goodman/Business Insider
Other contenders included BLT Prime (24%) and The Old Homestead Steakhouse (12%).
Everyone knows that if the sides aren't up to snuff, you can't enjoy the main attraction. And at Del Frisco's, the sides alone could easily be the main attraction. From classics like the baked potato to the more gourmet-looking cauliflower and brie au gratin, your steak will be perfectly complemented.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533db4bf69bedd002c27b035-1010-757/del-friscos-side-dishes.jpg' alt='Del Frisco's side dishes' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/DelFrisco
Other contenders included BLT Prime (24%) and The Old Homestead Steakhouse (13%).
The birthplace of the Delmonico's steak -- a juicy cut of rib eye topped with a single, golden onion ring -- also serves up a mean raw bar. The chilled shellfish is infused with Japanese cucumber and melon, and topped with candied peanuts for a unique texture.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533c7c6769bedd992b326f0d-800-600/raw-bar-delmonicos.jpg' alt='Raw bar delmonico's' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Instagram/@chefbillyoliva
Other contenders included The Old Homestead Steakhouse (25%) and Gallagher's Steakhouse (22%).
Most of the items on the cocktail menu run on the sugary side, but you can't go wrong pairing a skirt steak with a dirty martini at STK. To tame a sweet tooth, try the Strawberry Cobbler martini, made with Ciroc vodka and muddled fresh strawberries and served in a glass rimmed with graham cracker crumbs.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533d84c369bedd743627b02f-800-600/stk-martini-1.jpg' alt='Stk martini' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/STKNewYork
Other contenders included Bobby Van's Steakhouse (20%), Sparks Steak House (19%), and Peter Luger Steakhouse (17%).
Del Frisco's expert sommelier Jessica Certo, who's been with the Times Square steakhouse since 2008, knows exactly the right type and vintage of wine to accompany your porterhouse or sirloin. Desl Frisco's offers a couple of featured wines that they change up every so often, but on any given night have about 1,000 selections available.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533dbc8beab8eafe130c7566-800-600/del-friscos-steakhouse-wine.jpg' alt='Del Frisco's Steakhouse, Wine' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/DelFrisco
Other contenders included Maloney & Porcelli (22%) and Costata (12%).
Where do Wall Streeters have their best business meetings? Over steak, of course. Steakhouses are notorious for their 'power lunch' deals, and Del Frisco's offers the best power lunch in the city. For $US35 you can enjoy a hearty, three-course business lunch with choice of chateau potatoes, French fried potatoes, or crispy skillet chips.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533dbff86bb3f782460c7561-977-733/del-friscos-steak-4.jpg' alt='Del Frisco's steak' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/DelFrisco
Other contenders included Bobby Van's Steakhouse (21%), Delmonicos (19%), and Sparks Steak House (13%).
Del Frisco's also takes the lead in getting your booze on -- early, and for unbeatable prices. Del Frisco's right after work can be 'quite a scene during happy hour, filled with young banker types' looking to meet women, according to Yelp reviewers, but the cocktails are one-in-a-million, and even the happy hour food is quite high-end.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533dc5ddeab8ea11390c7564-1200-924/del-friscos-steakhouse-bar.jpg' alt='Del Frisco's Steakhouse bar' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: YouTube/ZAGAT
Other contenders included Bobby Van's Steakhouse (26%), Delmonico's (20%), and Maloney & Porcelli (12%).
STK's motto is 'Atmosphere. Temptation. Steak.' Certainly the high-energy, crowded bar, and seductive cocktail menu make it a knockout after-dark venue for jet-setters and industry insiders alike.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533d8716eab8ea31520c755f-1200-924/stk-new-york.jpg' alt='Stk new york' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/STKNewYork
Other contenders included Del Frisco's (33%) and Arlington Club (18%).
Chelsea's iconic, throwback steakhouse employs the quintessential New York City waiters: courteous but brusque, and sharp on the menu. It's a waitstaff a cut above the rest.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533d877669beddf83227b041-1200-924/dining-room-at-new-york-steakhouse-old-homestead-2.jpg' alt='Dining room at new york steakhouse old homestead' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Daniel Goodman/Business Insider
Other contenders included Bobby Van's Steakhouse (29%), Gallaghers Steakhouse (19%), and Maloney & Porcelli (14%).
Whether you're looking for a place for your next office holiday party or for your 'beloved' boss's retirement send-off, Del Frisco's has five private dining rooms that hold anywhere from 28 to 80 people. Some also offer spectacular city views and, even better, their own private bars so you don't have to push and shove your way to get another drink between courses.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533dc6fd69beddba1127b033-1200-750/screen%20shot%202014-04-03%20at%204.38.34%20pm.jpg' alt='Del Frisco's Steakhouse, NYC' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: YouTube/ZAGAT
Other contenders included Sparks Steak House (23%), Bobby Van's Steakhouse (20%), and The Old Homestead Steakhouse (19%).
The reigning champ of Business Insider's Best Steakhouses In New York City ranking has defended its title. The Williamsburg institution dominates for its authentic old-school steakhouse vibe, from the gruff, amiable waiters to the charred, sizzling, butter-doused porterhouse.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533c651a6bb3f767110a1aad-1000-750/peter-luger-steakhouse-steak-march-2012-bi-dng-4.jpg' alt='Peter luger, steakhouse, steak, march 2012, bi, dng' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Other contenders included Del Frisco's (16%), BLT Prime (15%), and Wolfgang's Steakhouse (16%).
