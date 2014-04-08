From Power Lunches To Martinis -- The Best Of Everything At NYC's Top Steakhouses

A lot goes into creating an amazing steakhouse experience.

It’s not just the cuts that have to be cut above the rest, it’s the martinis, the atmosphere, the raw bar… Some places do one thing better than another.

Finding out who does what right is like cracking a code — it’s a steakhouse hack.

A month ago we asked our readers to vote for their favourite steakhouses in NYC across ten categories, including best cut of steak, best power lunch, and best overall.

Roughly 650 Business Insider readers took the survey and determined the best of the best.

