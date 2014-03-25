VOTE NOW: What's The Best Steakhouse In NYC?

Working on Wall Street and not having an opinion on New York City steakhouses is like working in Hollywood without having an opinion on dieting.

It’s impossible.

The steakhouse is where Wall Street entertains clients, drowns its sorrows — and yes, eats.

Two years ago Business Insider readers voted for the best steakhouse in NYC, and we put together a list of the top vote-getters for all the world to see.

However a lot has changed since then. Restaurants — some good ones, even — have come and gone (RIP Post House).

So it’s time to find the new heavyweights.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best and most beloved NYC-based steakhouses, and we want to know your favourite.

We’ll publish the results in April. Until then, cast your vote. Tell your friends.

