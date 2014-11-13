The Best Steakhouses In America, According To OpenTable

Asta Thrastardottir
Ruth's Chris Steak House Via Ruth’s Chris Steak HouseA steak from Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Despite all the fancy frills of modern dining, nothing beats a juicy, well-cooked steak.

OpenTable just announced the winners of its
Top 100 Steak Restaurants in the United States list, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 19,000 restaurant in the US.

The list of winners spans 32 states, with Texas securing its spot as the beef capital of America with 15 restaurants on the list — more than any other state. As for the best steakhouse in America, Ruth’s Chris Steak House appears on the winning list 13 times.

See the full list below:

2 Johns — Bossier City, Louisiana

801 Chophouse — Des Moines, Iowa

Al Biernats — Dallas, Texas

Barclay Prime — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés-SLS Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Beef ‘N Bottle — Charlotte, North Carolina

BIN 54 — Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Bob’s Steak and Chop House-Omni Tucson National Resort — Tucson, Arizona

Bones — Atlanta, Georgia

Bull & Bear Steakhouse — Orlando, Florida

The Capital Grille-Buckhead — Atlanta, Georgia

The Capital Grille — Charlotte, North Carolina

The Capital Grille-Downtown — Chicago, Illinois

The Capital Grille — Denver, Colorado

The Capital Grille — Fort Worth, Texas

The Capital Grille — Kansas City, Missouri

The Capital Grille — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Capital Grille — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Carlo & Johnny — Cincinnati, Ohio

Carnaval Brazilian Grill — Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse — Downers Grove, Illinois

Chandler’s Steakhouse — Boise, Idaho

CHOP — Sister Bay, Wisconsin

The Chop House — Charleston, West Virginia

The Chop House — Grand Rapids, Michigan

Chophouse New Orleans-Prime Steaks — New Orleans, Louisiana

Christner’s Prime Steak and Lobster — Orlando, Florida

The City Square Steakhouse — Wooster, Ohio

Cole’s Chop House — Napa, California

The Copper Door — Hayesville, North Carolina

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House — Washington, D.C.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House — Fort Worth, Texas

Duane’s Prime Steaks & Seafood Restaurant — Riverside, California

El Gaucho — Portland, Oregon

Estilo Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse — Frisco, Texas

Five O’Clock Steakhouse — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Flame & Fire — Roseville, California

Four Winds Steakhouse — Wills Point, Texas

Gallagher’s Grill — Covington, Louisiana

Hal’s — Atlanta, Georgia

Halls Chophouse — Charleston, South Carolina

Hannas Prime Steak — Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Hanover Street Chophouse — Manchester, New Hampshire

Jag’s Steak & Seafood — West Chester, Ohio

Jeff Ruby’s — Louisville, Kentucky

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse — Cincinnati, Ohio

Kayne Prime — Nashville, Tennessee

Killen’s Steakhouse — Pearland, Texas

La Boca Steakhouse — New Orleans, Louisiana

Lawry’s The Prime Rib — Las Vegas, Nevada

Local Chop & Grill House — Harrisonburg, Virginia

Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse — Scottsdale, Arizona

Melrose Grill — Renton, Washington

Morton’s The Steakhouse — Naperville, Illinois

Mr. John’s Steakhouse — New Orleans, Louisiana

New York Prime Steakhouse — Atlanta, Georgia

New York Prime Steakhouse — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Okeechobee Steakhouse — West Palm Beach, Florida

Pampas Argentine Steakhouse — Johns Creek, Georgia

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse — Dallas, Texas

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse — Houston, Texas

Pepper Tree Restaurant — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille-Champions — Houston, Texas

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille-Clear Lake — Houston, Texas

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Austin, Texas

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Dallas, Texas

Porter’s Steakhouse — Collinsville, Illinois

The Precinct — Cincinnati, Ohio

Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Prime13 — Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey

Rafain Brazilian Steakhouse — Fort Worth, Texas

Ranch Steakhouse — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Red Prime Steak — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Red, The Steakhouse — Cleveland, Ohio

Rick Erwin’s West End Grille — Greenville, South Carolina

RingSide Steakhouse-Uptown — Portland, Oregon

The Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse at the Langham — Pasadena, California

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More — Williamsville, New York

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Asheville, North Carolina

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baltimore, Maryland

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Boise, Idaho

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Columbus, Ohio

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Grand Rapids, Michigan

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Greensboro, North Carolina

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Jacksonville, Florida

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Knoxville, Tennessee

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Memphis, Tennessee

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Sacramento, California

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Winter Park, Florida

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks — Virginia Beach, Virginia

Seagar’s Restaurant — Destin, Florida

Shula’s Steak House-Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino — Chandler, Arizona

Steak 44 — Phoenix, Arizona

The Steak House at Silver Reef Hotel-Casino-Spa — Ferndale, Washington

Texas de Brazil — Albany, New York

Texas de Brazil — Fort Worth, Texas

Vernon’s Hidden Valley Steakhouse — Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, New Mexico

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse — Houston, Texas

