The Best Steakhouses In America, According To OpenTable

Despite all the fancy frills of modern dining, nothing beats a juicy, well-cooked steak.
OpenTable just announced the winners of its
Top 100 Steak Restaurants in the United States list, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 19,000 restaurant in the US.
The list of winners spans 32 states, with Texas securing its spot as the beef capital of America with 15 restaurants on the list — more than any other state. As for the best steakhouse in America, Ruth’s Chris Steak House appears on the winning list 13 times.
See the full list below:
2 Johns — Bossier City, Louisiana
801 Chophouse — Des Moines, Iowa
Al Biernats — Dallas, Texas
Barclay Prime — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés-SLS Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
Beef ‘N Bottle — Charlotte, North Carolina
BIN 54 — Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Bob’s Steak and Chop House-Omni Tucson National Resort — Tucson, Arizona
Bones — Atlanta, Georgia
Bull & Bear Steakhouse — Orlando, Florida
The Capital Grille-Buckhead — Atlanta, Georgia
The Capital Grille — Charlotte, North Carolina
The Capital Grille-Downtown — Chicago, Illinois
The Capital Grille — Denver, Colorado
The Capital Grille — Fort Worth, Texas
The Capital Grille — Kansas City, Missouri
The Capital Grille — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
The Capital Grille — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Carlo & Johnny — Cincinnati, Ohio
Carnaval Brazilian Grill — Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse — Downers Grove, Illinois
Chandler’s Steakhouse — Boise, Idaho
CHOP — Sister Bay, Wisconsin
The Chop House — Charleston, West Virginia
The Chop House — Grand Rapids, Michigan
Chophouse New Orleans-Prime Steaks — New Orleans, Louisiana
Christner’s Prime Steak and Lobster — Orlando, Florida
The City Square Steakhouse — Wooster, Ohio
Cole’s Chop House — Napa, California
The Copper Door — Hayesville, North Carolina
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House — Washington, D.C.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House — Fort Worth, Texas
Duane’s Prime Steaks & Seafood Restaurant — Riverside, California
El Gaucho — Portland, Oregon
Estilo Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse — Frisco, Texas
Five O’Clock Steakhouse — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Flame & Fire — Roseville, California
Four Winds Steakhouse — Wills Point, Texas
Gallagher’s Grill — Covington, Louisiana
Hal’s — Atlanta, Georgia
Halls Chophouse — Charleston, South Carolina
Hannas Prime Steak — Rancho Santa Margarita, California
Hanover Street Chophouse — Manchester, New Hampshire
Jag’s Steak & Seafood — West Chester, Ohio
Jeff Ruby’s — Louisville, Kentucky
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse — Cincinnati, Ohio
Kayne Prime — Nashville, Tennessee
Killen’s Steakhouse — Pearland, Texas
La Boca Steakhouse — New Orleans, Louisiana
Lawry’s The Prime Rib — Las Vegas, Nevada
Local Chop & Grill House — Harrisonburg, Virginia
Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse — Scottsdale, Arizona
Melrose Grill — Renton, Washington
Morton’s The Steakhouse — Naperville, Illinois
Mr. John’s Steakhouse — New Orleans, Louisiana
New York Prime Steakhouse — Atlanta, Georgia
New York Prime Steakhouse — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Okeechobee Steakhouse — West Palm Beach, Florida
Pampas Argentine Steakhouse — Johns Creek, Georgia
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse — Dallas, Texas
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse — Houston, Texas
Pepper Tree Restaurant — Colorado Springs, Colorado
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille-Champions — Houston, Texas
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille-Clear Lake — Houston, Texas
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Austin, Texas
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Dallas, Texas
Porter’s Steakhouse — Collinsville, Illinois
The Precinct — Cincinnati, Ohio
Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse — Tulsa, Oklahoma
Prime13 — Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
Rafain Brazilian Steakhouse — Fort Worth, Texas
Ranch Steakhouse — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Red Prime Steak — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Red, The Steakhouse — Cleveland, Ohio
Rick Erwin’s West End Grille — Greenville, South Carolina
RingSide Steakhouse-Uptown — Portland, Oregon
The Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse at the Langham — Pasadena, California
Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More — Williamsville, New York
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Asheville, North Carolina
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baltimore, Maryland
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Boise, Idaho
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Columbus, Ohio
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Grand Rapids, Michigan
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Greensboro, North Carolina
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Jacksonville, Florida
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Knoxville, Tennessee
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Memphis, Tennessee
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Sacramento, California
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Winter Park, Florida
Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks — Virginia Beach, Virginia
Seagar’s Restaurant — Destin, Florida
Shula’s Steak House-Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino — Chandler, Arizona
Steak 44 — Phoenix, Arizona
The Steak House at Silver Reef Hotel-Casino-Spa — Ferndale, Washington
Texas de Brazil — Albany, New York
Texas de Brazil — Fort Worth, Texas
Vernon’s Hidden Valley Steakhouse — Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, New Mexico
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse — Houston, Texas
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.