The 10 Best Steakhouses In New York City

Want to start a fight on Wall Street? Don’t insult someone’s stock tip, insult their steakhouse. It’s basically a banker’s second office, and the best ones inspire a fierce, unparalleled loyalty.

A month ago we asked our readers to vote for their favourite steakhouses in New York City across ten categories including cut of steak, martini, sides, service, and atmosphere. Roughly 650 Business Insider readers took the survey.

One restaurant destroyed them all: a decades-old, family-owned-and-operated, no-frills steakhouse in Williamsburg of all places.

Without further adieu, here are the Top 10 Steakhouses in New York City:

10. Gallagher’s Steakhouse (1.24%)

228 W 52nd St.

9. Delmonico’s (2.16%)

56 Beaver St.

8. Sparks Steak House (3.4%)

210 E 46th St.

7. Bobby Van’s Steakhouse (4.48%)

230 Park Ave., 131 East 54th St., 135 West 50th St., 25 Broad St., 120 West 45th St.

6. The Old Homestead Steakhouse (5.56%)

56 9th Ave.

5. Keens Steakhouse (6.65%)

72 W 36th St.

4. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse (8.81%)

4 Park Ave., 409 Greenwich St., 200 East 54th St., 250 West 41st St.

3. BLT Prime (14.99%)

111 East 22 St.

2. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (16.07%)

1221 Ave. of the Americas

1. Peter Luger Steakhouse (31.53%)

178 Broadway (Brooklyn)

