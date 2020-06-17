The 10 best states for working dads in 2020

Getty

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the US job market. While it seems the worst of it may have passed (for now), job losses have disproportionately affected different demographics. Women and minorities have been hit especially hard.

While men are less likely to be laid off than women, that still means that many families will face financial struggles. Two-thirds of family households depend on two incomes.

Many working dads are likely in a more auspicious position that working mothers, who earn less money once they start having children. But some US states offer better opportunities than others for fathers who work outside of the home.

To get a sense of which states will provide the best options for working dads in 2020, WalletHub ranked them based on a variety of factors. It took 23 indicators into account, including average length of work day for men, child-care costs, and general health of men in the state.

Below are the 10 best states for dads to work in 2020.

Massachusetts Minnesota Connecticut District of Columbia New Jersey Rhode Island New Hampshire Iowa North Dakota Vermont

