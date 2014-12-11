RANKED: The 26 Best States For Pro Sports

Ultimately, professional sports is about winning for most fans. But the number of championships is not the only thing that goes into a successful sports resume for home-state fans.
We ranked every state on how well their sports teams in the five major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS) performed in five categories: number of teams in the state, how many different sports have pro teams in the state, pro teams per capita, how much it costs to go to a game, and of course, the number of championships won by that state’s teams.
Of the 50 states (sorry, DC and Canada), 24 do not have a professional team in one of the five major leagues. That leaves 26 states to battle for title of Best Pro Sports State.
Oklahoma has 3.8 million people and just one pro sports team in the five major sports. That team, poached from Seattle, has been pretty good in recent years, but still hasn't won a championship and time is running out. Kevin Durant could be headed to free agency in 2016.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 1 (25)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NBA
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 3.8 million people (26)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US67.85 (3)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 0 (22)
1 The Adult Cost Index is the cost for one adult to attend a game, purchasing an average ticket, buying one beer, one soda, one hot dog, and assumes they share the cost of parking with one other person. These values are averaged across all NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL teams in the state (data is not available for MLS).
Considering the size of the state (16th in population) it is a little surprising that Indiana has just two pro sports teams. While Peyton Manning led the Colts to one Super Bowl title, the last 15 years have been mostly a lot of near-misses.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 2 (21)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 NBA
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 3.3 million people (24)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US84.33 (16)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Kansas does indeed have a pro sports team in one of the five major leagues and that team (Sporting KC in MLS) has been very succesful. They have won two MLS Cups in the last 15 years. However, it feels like we should deduct points because one of those came when the team was named the Kansas City Wizards.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 1 (25)
Sports with teams in state: 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.9 million people (22)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): Not Available
Championships since 2000 (rank): 2 (10)
Normally it would be considered an advantage to be able to include the Washington Redskins who play their home games in Landover, Maryland but the Redskins haven't brought too much to the table in recent years. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find another pro sports team that is more loathed than the Redskins right now, both on and off the field.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 3 (15)
Sports with teams in state: 2 NFL, 1 MLB
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.0 million people (12)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US110.14 (23)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 2 (10)
If this was a ranking of pro sports fans, New Orleans would be a lot closer to the top, if not #1. No city is more dedicated to their team than Nawlins is dedicated to the Saints. But that is just one team and the entire state only has one other big-time pro team, the Pelicans. The Pelicans do have the NBA's next superstar in Anthony Davis. So if we do this list again in ten years, look for Nola to be a lot higher.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 2 (21)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 NBA
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.3 million people (19)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US87.16 (18)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
If you want to experience the thrill of big-time European sports passion, you don't have to travel any farther than than Portland, Oregon and the Timbers Army of MLS. But after losing the Sonics to Oklahoma City, the pro sports choices in Oregon are limited.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 2 (21)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NBA, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.9 million people (11)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US78.65 (12)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 0 (22)
Losing the Atlanta Thrashers to Winnipeg didn't help and it has been a really long time since the Atlanta Braves were a perennial World Series challenger. The Hawks finally look like a contender, but it has been a while.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 3 (15)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 3.3 million people (25)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US70.27 (4)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 0 (22)
Seattle is a great pro sports town but they are still in their infancy. The Seahawks just won their first Super Bowl and the Mariners and Sounders are strong but not yet winning titles. The rest of the state is not helping.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 3 (15)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.3 million people (18)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US88.74 (19)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Tennessee is a classic in-between state. They have the feel of a big league state (franchises in 3 of the big sports leagues) but they are yet to make a big mark. No championships. No superstars.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 3 (15)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 NBA, 1 NHL
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.2 million people (14)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US77.76 (10)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 0 (22)
Traditionally, North Carolina has been the core hub of college sports, but they are starting to make a name for themselves at the pro level. They now have three teams in the big sports leagues but so far they have not made much noise. The Hornets, with Michael Jordan at the lead, and the Panthers, with Cam Newton under center, offer promise, but so far it is unfulfilled.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 3 (15)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 NBA, 1 NHL
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 3.3 million people (23)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US76.19 (7)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
New Jersey is helped out in this ranking by being able to claim the Giants, Jets, and Red Bulls as their own. That gives the state four championships since 2000 with the Giants' two recent Super Bowl wins joining the Devils' less-recent Stanley Cup victories. The state did recently lose their NBA team, the Nets, which hurts the state's pro sports diversity score.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 4 (11)
Sports with teams in state: 2 NFL, 1 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.2 million people (16)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US117.02 (24)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 4 (5)
Wisconsin can thank the forefathers of the NFL for their revenue sharing system which allows a team like the Packers to thrive in a city like Green Bay while Los Angeles doesn't even have a team. Without the Packers, the state's last championship would have been via the Bucks winning the NBA championship in 1971.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 3 (15)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.9 million people (9)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US80.98 (13)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Utah does very well on this ranking despite being one of the two smallest states and having just two pro sports teams in the five major leagues. The state does well on its per capita rating and is tops in cost to go see the teams live. They even have a championship thanks to Real Salt Lake winning the MLS Cup in 2009.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 2 (21)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NBA, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.4 million people (5)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US62.69 (1)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Minnesota is the lowest-ranked state among those with a team in each of the four big pro sports leagues. But none of those teams have won a championship since 2000 and the cost to attend games is only average.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 4 (11)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.3 million people (4)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US80.99 (14)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 0 (22)
Like Minnesota, Arizona has one team in each of the four big leagues. But unlike Minnesota, they have won a championship in the last 15 years. But that came way back in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The cost of an average pro sports game is very good and that keeps the state from being further down the list.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 4 (11)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.6 million people (7)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US71.98 (6)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Illinois is the lowest-ranked state among those with at least one team in all five leagues. What hurts Illinois is the cost to attend the games in Chicago and their three titles in 15 years is just average as they haven't had a consistent run of success seen in other major cities.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 6 (7)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 2 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.1 million people (13)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US100.31 (22)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 3 (7)
Considering Michigan is a one-city pro sports team state (Detroit), they have done well with three championships in the last 15 years despite having only four teams. Of course, the Lions haven't helped much and despite the Tigers' run of recent success, they haven't put it all together and won a World Series since 1984.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 4 (11)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.5 million people (20)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US71.04 (5)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 3 (7)
New York gets penalised a little bit here since only teams that play their home games in the state were considered. So the Giants, Jets, and Red Bulls are all considered part of New Jersey. That means the state's only championships in the last 15 years come via the Yankees in 2000 and 2009. The addition of the Nets in the NBA and NYC Football Club to MLS brings the total number of teams to nine which is still fourth among all states. Considering how well the Giants and Jets have played recently, that seems like a fair trade.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 9 (4)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 2 MLB, 2 NBA, 3 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.2 million people (15)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US93.82 (21)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 2 (10)
Missouri is a great baseball state, a good hockey state, and can be a good football state. But rumours persist that St. Louis is about to lose another NFL team and the lack of an NBA or MLS team hurts them on this list.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 5 (8)
Sports with teams in state: 2 NFL, 2 MLB, 1 NHL
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.2 million people (2)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US76.53 (8)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 3 (7)
Colorado is a one-city pro sports state with Denver the home for a team in each of the five sports leagues. The state ranks above average in most categories, but is hurt by having just two championships in the last 15 years with one of those coming via the Colorado Rapids of MLS.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 5 (8)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.0 million people (1)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US76.67 (9)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Of the states with teams in all five sports leagues, Ohio comes in dead last with just one pro sports championship and that is only because we have included MLS in this ranking. The Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup in 2008. Otherwise, the state hasn't won a pro sports championship since 1964. But with LeBron James back, things are looking up for the state's title hopes.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 7 (6)
Sports with teams in state: 2 NFL, 2 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.6 million people (8)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US64.29 (2)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 1 (14)
Thanks to two major cities (Philadelphia and Pittsburgh) Pennsylvania has a nice mix of teams across all five major sports leagues and four championships in three different sports. But outside of the Phillies World Series title in 2008, most of the success has come from the Steel City.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 8 (5)
Sports with teams in state: 2 NFL, 2 MLB, 1 NBA, 2 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.6 million people (21)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US88.91 (20)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 4 (5)
Massachusetts ranks very well despite basically being a one-city state when it comes to pro sports teams. If this were a ranking of best pro sports cities, Boston might come out on top thanks to eight championships in the last 15 years. But the state is hurt with just five pro sports teams and those teams are expensive to go watch.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 5 (8)
Sports with teams in state: 1 NFL, 1 MLB, 1 NBA, 1 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.3 million people (3)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US120.27 (25)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 8 (2)
Texas can thank the San Antonio Spurs for the state's strong showing on this list as the Spurs have four of the state's seven championships in the last 15 years. Two of the other three titles came via the Houston Dynamo in MLS. Otherwise, the state's MLB and NFL teams have mostly been a disappointment recently although the Cowboys are starting to right the ship.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 10 (2)
Sports with teams in state: 2 NFL, 2 MLB, 3 NBA, 1 NHL, 2 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.6 million people (21)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US85.20 (17)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 7 (3)
Florida is a sneaky surprise at no. 2 doing very well across all categories. Only one state has more than Florida's ten pro sports teams and that will grow if David Beckham's Miami MLS franchise can get a stadium built. Florida also has a very strong six championships in the last 15 years and the cost to attend an average pro game is among the top 15 states even though three of their teams are in the more costly NFL.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 10 (2)
Sports with teams in state: 3 NFL, 2 MLB, 2 NBA, 2 NHL, 1 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 1.9 million people (10)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US78.62 (11)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 6 (4)
When it comes to pro sports, California is the undisputed champion with 17 teams in the five major leagues and with the L.A. Galaxy's recent MLS Cup win, the state has 19 championships in the last 15 years. The other 25 states on this list have an average of 4.4 pro teams and 2.2 championships. California is the best state for pro sports.
Pro Sports Teams (rank): 17 (1)
Sports with teams in state: 3 NFL, 5 MLB, 4 NBA, 3 NHL, 2 MLS
Pro Teams per Capita (rank): 1 team for every 2.2 million people (17)
Average Adult Cost Index 1 (rank): $US83.67 (15)
Championships since 2000 (rank): 19 (1)
