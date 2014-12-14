RANKED: The 10 Best States For Computer Programming Jobs In The US

The computer science industry is booming right now. The average salary for computer programmers just hit an all time high, and the demand for developer jobs is extremely high.

In fact, the Bureau of Labour Statistics predicts that this demand will grow by 22% by 2022, which is above average.

There are tons of jobs on both the east and west coast for computer programmers, according to data collected by tech networking platform Experts Exchange.

The company compiled and analysed data from job search engine Indeed to compile this infographic that shows which states have the most openings for computer programming jobs.

Surprisingly enough, California and New York aren’t at the top of the list even though the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City are both known for their budding startup scenes.

Virginia and Maryland topped the list, and according to a product manager that worked on the infographic, it’s likely due to the number of government-related computer programming jobs in the Washington DC region.

