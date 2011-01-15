If You Want A Company To Survive, Start It Up In One Of These 20 States

Leah Goldman
The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council recently released its Small Business Survival Index for 2010. The index ranks the climate for small businesses in the 50 states (and D.C.) based on public policy factors that include 38 major government-related, or imposed costs.

A few of the issues included in the ranking are:

  • Taxes
  • Regulatory costs
  • Government spending
  • Property rights
  • Health care
  • Energy costs
  • Crime rate

If you’re thinking about starting a company, you may want to work a moving truck into your business plan.

Note: Each number ranking in the following slides is out of 51.  If a ranking has a “t” next to it, it means it is tied with another state for that particular issue.

20. Georgia

Personal income tax rates: 6.00% (#26t)

Corporate income tax rates: 6.00% (#15t)

Property taxes: 3.02% (#25)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.09 (#42)

19. Missouri

Personal income tax rates: 6.00% (#26t)

Corporate income tax rates: 5.156% (#12)

Property taxes: 2.53% (#14)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.88 (#35)

18. North Dakota

Personal income tax rates: 4.860% (#18)

Corporate income tax rates: 6.40% (#20t)

Property taxes: 2.89% (#19t)

Crimes per 100 residents: 2.13 (#2)

17. Indiana

Personal income tax rates: 3.40% (#13t)

Corporate income tax rates: 8.50% (#37t)

Property taxes: 3.14% (#29)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.45 (#28)

16. Mississippi

Personal income tax rates: 5.00% (#20t)

Corporate income tax rates: 5.00% (#9t)

Property taxes: 2.57% (#16)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.23 (#25t)

15. Alaska

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 9.40% (#46)

Property taxes: 3.53% (#36)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.58 (#30)

14. Virginia

Personal income tax rates: 0.73% (#9)

Corporate income tax rates: 5.75% (#24)

Property taxes: 6.00% (#15t)

Crimes per 100 residents: 2.66 (#12)

13. Arizona

Personal income tax rates: 0.61% (#6)

Corporate income tax rates: 4.54% (#16)

Property taxes: 6.968% (#25)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.96 (#37)

12. Utah

Personal income tax rates: 0.68% (#7)

Corporate income tax rates: 5.00% (#20t)

Property taxes: 5.00% (#9t)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.49 (#29)

11. Tennessee

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 6.5% (#22t)

Property taxes: 2.15% (#8)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.42 (#37)

10. Colorado

Personal income tax rates: 4.63% (#17)

Corporate income tax rates: 4.63% (#8)

Property taxes: 2.89% (#19t)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.00 (#21)

9. Ohio

Personal income tax rates: 6.240% (#30)

Corporate income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Property taxes: 3.28% (#30)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.60 (#31)

8. South Carolina

Personal income tax rates: 7.00% (#38t)

Corporate income tax rates: 5.00% (#9t)

Property taxes: 2.94% (#21)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.56 (#50)

7. Alabama

Personal income tax rates: 3.250% (#12)

Corporate income tax rates: 4.225% (#7)

Property taxes: 1.46% (#1)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.22 (#43)

6. Florida

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 5.50% (#14)

Property taxes: 4.20% (#43)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.45 (#48)

5. Washington

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Property taxes: 2.78% (#18)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.00 (#39)

4. Wyoming

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Property taxes: 4.87% (#48)

Crimes per 100 residents: 2.87 (#18t)

3. Texas

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Property taxes: 3.65% (#38)

Crimes per 100 residents: 4.51 (#49)

2. Nevada

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Property taxes: 3.00% (#23t)

Crimes per 100 residents: 3.76 (#33)

1. South Dakota

Personal income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Corporate income tax rates: 0.00% (#1t)

Property taxes: 2.76% (#17)

Crimes per 100 residents: 1.91 (#1)

But if you're going global, check one of these places out:

