New York's Next Big Startups

Photo: Kelsey Falter

New York City is continuing to make its mark in the startup community. In the last year, big-name companies spent $8.3 billion on mergers and acquisition deals in 100 New York-based startups, according to a recent report by PrivCo.



That tally put New York right behind the heart of the tech industry, Silicon Valley, where 226 deals totaled $21.5 billion.

After speaking with VCs and entrepreneurs, and scoping out AngelList, we selected 25 early stage startups that are generating a lot of buzz in the tech community.

