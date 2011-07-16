12 Tips You Need To Know Before You Start Using Spotify

This cool shortcut enables you to not only share a song with a friend, but have the song start playing at a specific point in the song.

Right click a song in Spotify to grab the Spotify URL, then upon pasting it in an email, IM, etc. when sending to a friend, add #1:33, but replace the number with the time in your song that you like.

For example, if you have the Spotify client on your computer, paste this URL into your search bubble and press enter to see how it works.

spotify:track:7IGohwIFAA8NimsLK2YM56#1:26

It should take you to 1:26 in to Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along The Watchtower.'

This trick also works with the HTTP link option as well, but you'll use % instead of # at the end of the URL, but before the time you put in.