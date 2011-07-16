12 Tips You Need To Know Before You Start Using Spotify

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
Spotify finally made its way to US shores yesterday, and we have all the tips to get you up to speed with the Europeans who’ve had it for years.Here are the best tips to make you a Spotify pro in no time.
Even if song durations are a little different, if songs have the same track name and artist, Spotify groups songs together but highlights the most popular version.
Click the little arrow just left of the artist column to expand it and pick the song from the specific album you like.
This feature might be enough to make you spring for the $9.99/month unlimited package.
If you're heading offline (or as a safeguard you can always rely on), Star any tracks you want to hold on to, then right click your Starred playlist and click 'Available Offline.'
The Spotify client will henceforth download all your starred tracks to your computer, so you don't need internet access to listen to them. This also applies to any playlists you want to take offline.
Go to File, then Import, then iTunes to grab your playlists from iTunes.
Once they're in, you can publish them to share them with friends, or just have them for your own listening.
This cool shortcut enables you to not only share a song with a friend, but have the song start playing at a specific point in the song.
Right click a song in Spotify to grab the Spotify URL, then upon pasting it in an email, IM, etc. when sending to a friend, add #1:33, but replace the number with the time in your song that you like.
For example, if you have the Spotify client on your computer, paste this URL into your search bubble and press enter to see how it works.
spotify:track:7IGohwIFAA8NimsLK2YM56#1:26
It should take you to 1:26 in to Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along The Watchtower.'
This trick also works with the HTTP link option as well, but you'll use % instead of # at the end of the URL, but before the time you put in.
Love a song and want to share it with a friend?
Right click the track and click 'Share to..' to be provided with social network choices.
Click the Spotify tab to share a song with a friend on Spotify. When they log in, they'll see your message in their Inbox in the left navigation bar of Spotify.
Click the name of an artist to visit their artist page. Click Biography or Related Artists to learn more about the artist, and who else you might try listening to.
The easiest way to add a whole album to your Library is to click the 'Star' button above the popularity-ranking column.
Once you add something to your library, you'll have easy access to it at all times from your left navigation bar.
Spotify automatically checks your iTunes folder for music and adds it all to your Spotify Library, but what if you keep your music on an external hard drive.
Click 'Spotify' in your menu bar, then 'Preferences.' Scroll down and click 'Add Source.'
Once the pop-up appears, add your music folder on your external hard drive to send all those songs (there's no physical moving involved, just shortcuts) to Spotify's Library.
This feature is also only available to $9.99/month unlimited plan users, but it's pretty critical in our opinion.
Simply connect to your Wi-Fi network, then enter a playlist and switch the Offline switch to 'Yes.'
Your music starts downloading and stays on your device, so you can listen to it even when you're on a plane or in the subway.
Click the 'What's New' tab on the left hand side, then click Top Lists to see what the most played songs are on all of Spotify.
Play a track, and let Spotify go as it plays through the top songs in the US.
Tons of people have built tweaks, apps, and plugins just for Spotify.
Spotify has put together a list of its favourite ways to make Spotify even cooler, like a Chrome browser extension, an app to control Spotify using your Mac's remote control, and much more.
Click here and check out the three 'apps' tabs on the left hand side.
Click 'About Spotify' in your menu bar, then click 'About.'
When you hover your mouse over each person, the hand pointer will show up indicating you can click that person.
Click a member of the Spotify team and get taken straight to their Spotify page.
