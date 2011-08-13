10 Sports Tumblrs You Absolutely Should Be Following

Themed Tumblrs are popping up all over the internet these days.
It was only a matter of time before a bunch of stellar sports themed Tumblrs separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the best.
We have scoured the internet to find the sports tumblrs with the most comprehensive coverage, well-thought out designs, and the funniest Photoshopped images.
Possibly borrowing it's name from a Metric song, Stadium Love is a photo based Tumblr that shows off stellar photos of the world's sporting arenas.
Using their own searching abilities and the contributions of photographers, Stadium Love posts photos that are hard to find anywhere else. Thankfully, it is updated constantly.
Got Em Coach was originally supposed to the world's foremost online marketplace according to the site's author Neil P., but he was 15 years late on the idea.
Instead, he decided to cover basketball and we're thankful for it. Just like most Tumblr's, there is a lot of Photoshop work on the site. There are also some fantastic columns and there are links to interesting NBA related videos and GIFs.
If you're a European football fan and you haven't yet favourites the tumblr called 'A Football Report,' then that's your loss.
It doesn't matter if you call it soccer or football, this Tumblr covers everything. It is updated daily with several fresh posts from their own authors and contributors. There are also some cool podcasts.
The best thing about this particular Tumblr could be the live scoreboard of all the world's soccer matches that are occurring on any given day. Not many professional websites have anything like that.
Taking a good sports photo is a lot tougher than it seems. The images that are particularly compelling are the result of good timing, lighting, skill, and a bit of luck.
The Beauty of Sports honours the photos that best make the grade. And they do a good job of it too, as all their images are fascinating.
Ken Griffey, Jr. is awesome and there is no denying that. If only we could know more about his life.
Fear not, fellow Griffeyheads, OmniGriffey is here. All it consists of are Photoshopped pictures documenting the things Junior does in his busy life.
There isn't a whole lot of substance to this particular Tumblr, but only about three tumblrs total have anything important to say. Plus, no other Tumblr is as Griffey dense as OmniGriffey, and as we've established, Griffey is awesome.
A well crafted and oft-updated Tumblr, Old Time Family Baseball gives honest critiques of the performances of athletes and teams with splashes of humour.
There are also pop-culture elements abound, Twitter screen caps, Photoshops, and rare video from baseball seasons past.
For a basic Tumblr that posts videos, funny short articles, and Photoshops about all the major sports, Sports Page is the place to go. Especially if you're a Mets fan.
There aren't any boring videos to be found, and all of the posts Sports Page aggregates make for good reads.
(This is not to be confused with BI's Sports Page.)
We're all busy. We all have stuff to do. 2 Minute Drill is a sports Tumblr that knows that. It's even in their tag line: 'Because you're in a rush and so am I.'
2 Minute Drill has a neat layout that only allows for photos, quotes, videos with small thumbnails, and links. They do a good job of cutting through the cacophony that is a saturated sports journalism world and leave behind only the important stuff.
F*ck Yeah! Nancy Grace Monster Jams consists of Photoshopped images of Nancy Grace dunking basketballs
One common theme on Tumblr is that many of their URLs begin with the words 'f*ck yeah!' There are an innumerable amount of Tumblrs about baseball teams that have that colourful phrase somewhere in the title.
Out of all of those, Nancy Grace Monster Jams is the best of the bunch. This particular Tumblr only has two things: Photoshopped pictures of Nancy Grace throwing down crazy slams and lists of all the Tweets site creator Mobutu Sese Seki has sent to Grace.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.