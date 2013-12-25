The Best Sports Photos Of 2013

As 2013 comes to a close, it’s time to look back at another incredible year in sports.

The lights went out at the Super Bowl, a soccer great retired, and many championships were celebrated.

We created a timeline of the images that captured the best moments of 2013.

Garrett McNamara surfs the big waves of Nazare, Portugal.

Lindsey Vonn effortlessly flies through the air in Italy.

Alabama cheerleaders celebrate after the football team won its second consecutive National Championship.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Andy Murray in the Australian Open finals.

The Superdome went dark during the second half of the Ravens-49ers Super Bowl game.

Jacoby Jones was out in front on this 108-yard touchdown run and led the Ravens to victory.

A surfer swims off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina competes in Sweden.

U.S. men's soccer player pushes a snow shoveler along during a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica.

Teammates react to Kevin Ware's devastating leg injury.

Louisville celebrates after beating Michigan in the National Championship.

L.A. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick listens to the National Anthem before a game.

Caroline Wozniacki caddies for Rory McIlroy during practice rounds at The Masters.

Adam Scott won the Masters, and the world with his smile.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returns a volley at the Davis Cup in Buenos Aires.

Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova performs at the iSU World Figure Skating Championships.

David Beckham's PSG teammates throw him in the air after his last game as a professional soccer player.

Skiers go down the slopes holding lit torches in Russia.

A child plays soccer near the late Nelson Mandela's former home in South Africa.

A Spanish man was gored at the Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona.

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova in the French Open finals.

LeBron James celebrates the Miami Heat's second consecutive NBA Championship.

A bloodied Andrew Shaw of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his team's NHL championship.

Andy Murray acknowledges the crowd after winning Wimbledon.

Diana Nyad completes her swim from Cuba to Florida.

Tiger Woods lines up his putt at the PGA Championship.

English Premier League fans and Everton goalie Tim Howard shield their eyes from the sun.

Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open finals.

Boston Marathon bombing victims take the field before a New England Patriots game.

Calvin Johnson's reflection in Patrick Peterson's visor.

The U.S. men's national soccer team qualified for the World Cup in a game against rival Mexico.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform at halftime.

The sun sets over a Texas Rangers game.

The Red Sox have a frat party in the locker room after winning the World Series.

A drop of sweat falls of Rafael Nadal's nose at the ATP World Tour Finals.

Triathletes wait for the start of the swim portion of an Iron Man.

Sporting KC goalie Jimmy Nielsen spray paints '2013' after his team defeated Real Salt Lake in the MLS Cup.

Justin Williams punches Orlando Lora at a match in Brooklyn.

The Eagles played the Lions in the middle of a blizzard.

Now for the GIFs

