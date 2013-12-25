The Best Sports Photos Of 2013

As 2013 comes to a close, it’s time to look back at another incredible year in sports.
The lights went out at the Super Bowl, a soccer great retired, and many championships were celebrated.
We created a timeline of the images that captured the best moments of 2013.
Alabama cheerleaders celebrate after the football team won its second consecutive National Championship.
U.S. men's soccer player pushes a snow shoveler along during a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica.
David Beckham's PSG teammates throw him in the air after his last game as a professional soccer player.
Sporting KC goalie Jimmy Nielsen spray paints '2013' after his team defeated Real Salt Lake in the MLS Cup.
