These aren’t the most important plays of the year. They aren’t the ones that decided games or championships.



These are the most amazing plays.

These are the plays that made us scream, “WOAH,” regardless of context.

They were made by everyone from LeBron James to an anonymous dodgeball player. And we can’t stop watching them.

