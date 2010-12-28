When you think about the best sports commercials of 2010, the first one that comes to mind has to be LeBron James’ “Rise” commercial for Nike.



The footwear giant was able to capitalise on the controversy of the “Summer of LeBron” with a genius spot in which LeBron asked his audience “What should I do?”

It was the best sports commercial of 2010, but there were several other popular ads over the past year that ranged from the controversial to the hilarious.

