The best sports bar in every state, according to Yelp

Ken S/Yelp Blue 42 Sports Bar & Grille in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Sports bars are a mainstay of American culture, a place where fans can come together and watch the big game, while enjoying classic food and beers.

We compiled a list of the best sports bars in every state with help from Yelp, based on customer reviews.

The best bars included those with top-notch chicken wings, plenty of beer options, and flawless sports broadcasting.

There are plenty of incredible bars all over the United States, and if you enjoy watching the game at a local spot with a casual atmosphere and great food choices, you’ll no doubt have an opinion on the best sports bar in your area.

With help from Yelp, we’ve rounded up the best sports bar in every state. To determine the final list, Yelp looked at establishments in its “sports bar” category and took those reviews and star ratings into account.

Keep scrolling to see the best spots for grabbing a beer and a burger while watching your favourite team.

ALABAMA: Hunt Club Burgers N Grill, Madison

Yvonne K/Yelp Gator bites from Hunt Club Burgers N Grill.

“This place is absolutely phenomenal! Exotic meats made to order, paired with a rustic atmosphere is perfect for any date night or night out with friends!” wrote Yelp user Khristina H.

Learn more about Hunt Club Burgers N Grill here.

ALASKA: Lavelle’s Taphouse, Fairbanks

“I am personally not a fan of beer at all, but that night I tasted their Sour Berry beer – it was sweet and surprisingly fantastic. I had never enjoyed the taste of beer until that moment,” wrote Yelp user Alexia K.

Learn more about Lavelle’s Taphouse here.

ARIZONA: Fox Cigar Bar, Scottsdale

“This place rocks. Great cigars, full bar and solid soundtracks. Great for unwinding after a long day. Plenty on TV and a nice crowd. Super staff. All around fun,” wrote Yelp user Jim T.

Learn more about Fox Cigar Bar here.

ARKANSAS: The First Seat, Bentonville

Ashley S/Yelp Burger and fries at The First Seat in Bentonville.

“The fried pork tenderloin sandwich was amazing. I’ll be back for it many times. The French fries (potato planks) are flat and thin and everything you could ask for,” wrote Yelp user Alycia R.

Learn more about The First Seat here.

CALIFORNIA: The Running Shop and Hops, Morgan Hill

Kathy R/Yelp Beers at the Running Shop and Hops.

“Great selection of about 100 beers on tap that are grouped by type, with beers by the can or bottle on the back wall. The game room has darts, foosball, tiki toss, jenga, shuffleboard, and board games,” wrote Yelp user Judy L.

Click here to learn more about The Running Shop and Hops.

COLORADO: The Colorado Room, Fort Collins

Many L/Yelp The Colorado Room in Fort Collins.

“The menu items are super creative, well developed and super tasty. They use a ton of locally sourced products and have something for everyone. The sammies are perfect for any level of hunger you might have and the sides (poutine with hand cut fries) are awesome,” wrote Yelp user Ashley C.

Click here to learn more about The Colorado Room.

CONNECTICUT: O’Brien’s Sports Pub & Restaurant, Danbury

Chris S/Yelp O’Brien’s Sports Pub & Restaurant in Danbury.

“Party of 50+ to watch Super Bowl and the staff were extremely accommodating. The food was delicious (nachos are a must) and fun was had by all. The servers provided outstanding service!!!” wrote Yelp user Kimberly G.

Click here to learn more about O’Brien’s Sports Pub & Restaurant.

DELAWARE: Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar, Wilmington

Susan L/Yelp Pizza from Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar.

“Best neighbourhood bar in town! Always a good time and awesome food. Addicted to the pizza, wings, burrata, crab diablo and so much more! If you go you can’t leave without trying the crab diablo soup!” wrote Yelp user Lucia Z.

Learn more about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar here.

FLORIDA: The Social Lounge, St. Augustine

Kassandra P/Yelp The Social Lounge in St. Augustine.

“Such a great local bar. They have a few beers on tap and a cooler full of canned beers to chose from. They also have a table full of games in the back,” wrote Yelp user Brittany F.

Learn more about The Social Lounge here.

GEORGIA: The Pirate’s Boil, Smyrna

Nakema G/Yelp A seafood boil at The Pirate’s Boil.

“We sat at the bar and ordered fried rice, Cajun fried calamari, biscuits, no head shrimp with mild pirates boil special sauce and extra corn. The food was so amazing,” wrote Yelp user Quay F.

Learn more about The Pirate’s Boil here.

HAWAII: TJ’s Pau Hana Hale, Kailua-Kona

Asami C/Yelp An old fashioned and salted edamame.

“Great drinks! We had the Moscow mule and old fashioned. Both really well done. Tater tot nachos were a delightful surprise. We’ll be back and will be ordering them again,” wrote Yelp user Robin C.

Learn more about TJ’s Pau Hana Hale here.

IDAHO: Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin’, Twin Falls

Scooter’s/Yelp Pulled pork BBQ nachos from Scooter’s.

“If you’re in Twin, and I mean holy moly garlic aioli, walk, run, skip, just go in and order the garlic fries as your side dish, or just your main dish,” wrote Yelp user Paul K.

Learn more about Scooter’s here.

ILLINOIS: City Tap & Grill, Norridge

Dinah T/Yelp The bar at City Tap & Grill.

“First thing I loved about this place was the atmosphere. There are strong lights all over the walls and the bar is super dim and relaxing. There are many TVs around, and with one larger TV on the back wall,” wrote Yelp user Jessica D.

Learn more about City Tap & Grill here.

INDIANA: Carriage On The Square Smokehouse, Greensburg

Jodie R/Yelp Pulled pork and baked beans served on a loaded smoked potato at Carriage on The Square Smokehouse.

“Always wonderful food! Ribs Wobbling Carriage (baked potato covered with pulled pork, beans, cheese, sauce) and pulled pork burrito mac and cheese were all great!” wrote Yelp user Kennita M.

Learn more about Carriage On The Square Smokehouse here.

IOWA: Francies Bar and Grill, Des Moines

V S/Yelp Francies sports bar in Des Moines.

“The consistent quality of this establishment is what keeps me coming back again and again. I recommend the Shrooms and Swiss burger or the French Dip. Whoever owns this place has high standards and the staff delivers,” wrote Yelp user Lyle L.

Learn more about Francies Bar and Grill here.

KANSAS: Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que, Shawnee

Alan B/Yelp Burnt ends from Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que.

“Went with a group of 7 for BBQ on a Saturday night and was able to get a table right away. I got the regular dinner with pulled pork and burnt ends. The meat was delicious,” wrote Yelp user Brittanie W.

Learn more about Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que here.

KENTUCKY: Harry’s Hamburg, Lexington

Klinton B/Yelp The bar at Harry’s Hamburg.

“[Their] menu is perfect for the feel of a sports bar. They also have a sushi menu and you can even order from the Malone’s menu. They don’t discriminate so go ahead and get your filet on while watching your favourite sporting game,” wrote Yelp user Tammy Q.

Learn more about Harry’s Hamburg here.

LOUISIANA: Bullet’s Sports Bar, New Orleans

Bob C/Yelp Live jazz on Tuesday night at Bullet’s.

“Music was sensational, great vibe. I feel most at home in little juke joint dives and this is it,” wrote Yelp user Lisa R.

Learn more about Bullet’s Sports Bar here.

MAINE: Tap & Barrel, Bar Harbour

Michelle F/Yelp A lobster roll and chips at Tap & Barrel.

“Great place to come and have a cold craft beer and watch a soccer game on TV. Very nice service and the food was awesome. The lobster grilled cheese sandwich with onion rings was out of this world good,” wrote Yelp user Michelle F.

Learn more about Tap & Barrel here.

MARYLAND: The Hideaway, Odenton

Danny C/Yelp Wings at The Hideaway.

“I usually like to eat my food with hot sauce but I didn’t even need it after tasting their Carolina sauce! It wasn’t spicy but it gave me that extra flavour I wanted!” wrote Yelp user Monik P.

Learn more about The Hideaway here.

MASSACHUSETTS: Parlor Sports, Somerville

“I wish there were a dozen Parlor Sports in Cambridge, this place is fantastic. It’s a cosy sports bar, so get there early to guarantee a seat before games!” wrote Yelp user Cyrus A.

Learn more about Parlor Sports here.

MICHIGAN: Churchill’s Bistro, Birmingham

Jason A/Yelp Churchill’s Bistro in Birmingham.

“One of the best places in the Detroit area. The food is superb, If you like cigars, the selection is fabulous, and the service is friendly and great,” wrote Yelp user Howard S.

Learn more about Churchill’s Bistro here.

MINNESOTA: Bar 209, Bemidji

Shawna B/Yelp Bar 209 in Bemidji.

“My boyfriend and I went to this cosy little bar. It was a great atmosphere with sports TVs and an open kitchen to watch the chefs,” wrote Yelp user Kaela F.

Learn more about Bar 209 here.

MISSISSIPPI: The Camp, Natchez

Dee B/Yelp The Camp is along the Mississippi River.

“The food and service were awesome! I got the southern melt, and the brisket was delicious. The restaurant itself is very welcoming and neat. Great stop after touring the historic homes of Natchez,” wrote Yelp user Aimee C.

Learn more about The Camp here.

MISSOURI: Crazy Craig’s Cheeky Monkey Bar, Branson

“The bartenders were fun and knowledgeable of the products. You could tell they actually care about having a good time and making everyone’s experiences amazing,” wrote Yelp user Eleni B.

Learn more about Crazy Craig’s Cheeky Monkey Bar here.

MONTANA: The Stein Haus, Great Falls

“They had a pool table and [TVs] playing both sports and the debate. Awesome beer selection with lots of local selections,” wrote Yelp user Laura M.

Learn more about The Stein Haus here.

NEBRASKA: Oscar’s Pizza & Sports Grille, Omaha

Oscar’s Pizza and Sports Grille/Yelp Pizza at Oscar’s.

“I walked in and could not get over how big this place was. I asked if there was a chance the Panthers game could be put on a TV near me and the hostess said not to worry, every game will be on,” said Yelp user Nikki W.

Learn more about Oscar’s Pizza & Sports Grille here.

NEVADA: Scenic Brewing Company, Las Vegas

Abby E/Yelp Beers at Scenic Brewing Company.

“Now the beer was amazing, but there’s one item on the menu that my husband and I can’t stop talking about, which is their root beer. It had to be the most flavorful, delicious root beer I’ve ever had,” wrote Yelp user Kayla R.

Learn more about Scenic Brewing Company here.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: O’Brien’s Sports Bar, Nashua

“The food here is amazing for a bar of its size. The burgers, wings and fries are all must haves,” wrote Yelp user Jason L.

Learn more about O’Brien’s Sports Bar here.

NEW JERSEY: Blue 42, Elmwood Park

Priscilla R/Yelp Wings at Blue 42.

“I don’t think I could say enough good things about Blue 42. I love them. I love the wings. I love the fries. I love the vibe of the bar. I love the staff,” wrote Yelp user Chyna M.

Learn more about Blue 42 here.

NEW MEXICO: Boxcar Bar and Grill, Santa Fe

Christopher V/Yelp The menu at Boxcar Bar and Grill.

“Two weekends in a row we hit this place. This is by far the greatest, most well managed, friendliest sports bar/restaurant I have ever been to. It feels very local but has tons of people from out of town,” wrote Yelp user Thomas L.

Learn more about Boxcar Bar and Grill here.

NEW YORK: Tap Haus 33, New York City

Alp O/Yelp The taps at Tap Haus 33.

“I knew I liked the bar concept when I initially heard it (40 beers on self-serve tap), but I didn’t expect to love it this much,” wrote Yelp user Justin A.

Learn more about Tap Haus 33 here.

NORTH CAROLINA: Foggy Rock, Blowing Rock

Eric K/Yelp The bar at Foggy Rock.

“This mountain town pub/restaurant serves up some top notch cooking in a friendly, comfortable atmosphere. Take a seat at the bar and you’ll be making new friends in no time,” wrote Yelp user Linda G.

Learn more about Foggy Rock here.

NORTH DAKOTA: Blue 42 Sports Grille & Bar, Dickinson

Ken S/Yelp Blue 42 Sports Grille & Bar.

“This establishment does it right. Excellent menu of appetizers and entrees, great bar, perfect ambiance, and extremely attentive staff,” wrote Yelp user Ken S.

Learn more about Blue 42 Sports Grille & Bar here.

OHIO: Higher Gravity, Cincinnati

Melisa B/Yelp The beer selection at Higher Gravity.

“Love this place and the beer selection. It’s a great spot to have a couple drinks, try something new, and catch up with friends,” wrote Yelp user Angelina K.

Learn more about Higher Gravity here.

OKLAHOMA: Kat’s Tavern, Oklahoma City

Mary Margaret M/Yelp Kat’s Tavern.

“There’s something about Kat’s that’s special – can’t put my finger on it, but it’s a fun hangout spot to catch the game – its a cosy spot – great winter bar. It’s dive bar meets Cheers kinda place. Everyone is welcome,” wrote Yelp user Mary Margaret M.

Learn more about Kat’s Tavern here.

OREGON: Cully Central, Portland

Mellissa S/Yelp Asian fusion food at Cully Central.

“They serve local beers, ciders, wines, and all sorts of juices. They also have an in-house restaurant called Khao Niew that serves flavorful Lao street food along with wings, tots, and fries,” wrote Yelp user Paolo B.

Learn more about Cully Central here.

PENNSYLVANIA: Bridgetown Taphouse, Ambridge

James D/Yelp Chicken bruschetta tots at Bridgetown Taphouse.

“We had the Cuban with tots & chicken bruschetta with fries. Both delicious. Service was excellent & friendly. They have lots of TVs,” wrote Yelp user Tamara G.

Learn more about Bridgetown Taphouse here.

RHODE ISLAND: Ivy Tavern, Providence

“The food here is amazing – specifically, the wings and garlic fries. You really can’t go wrong with any of the wing flavours. They’re all delicious. The garlic fries taste like heaven,” wrote Yelp user Diandra Z.

Learn more about Ivy Tavern here.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Dagwood’s, Surfside Beach

Michelle B/Yelp Sandwich and chips at Dagwood’s.

“Discovered Dagwoods while looking for a local spot to watch football with good eats and have been coming ever since. Lots of TVs for any sporting events, trivia nights, awesome patio with porch swing booths, jukebox for late nights,” wrote Yelp user Mallory L.

Learn more about Dagwood’s here.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Pounders Pub & Grub, Aberdeen

Leann A/Yelp Pounders Pub & Grub.

“Multiple beers on tap! If you’re looking for really good food and delicious drinks with a super home feeling then this is your place,” wrote Yelp user Meredith W.

Learn more about Pounders Pub & Grub here.

TENNESSEE: Charcoal Cowboys BBQ, Nashville

Rebecca B/Yelp A selection at Charcoal Cowboys BBQ.

“The service was excellent our waitress brought over all five of the sauces that they make in house, and she gave a very in depth description of all of the sauces,” wrote Yelp user Stewart O.

Learn more about Charcoal Cowboys BBQ here.

TEXAS: Underdogs Pub, Houston

“Stopped by here on a Sunday night to get some beers and watched football. This place is simply amazing because you can see the dogs running around. A total dog-lovers/dog-owners’ heaven,” wrote Yelp user Leslie C.

Learn more about Underdogs Pub here.

UTAH: Melvin’s Public House, Heber City

Shannon Y/Yelp Burger and fries at Melvin’s Public House.

“Even the plain hamburger was perfect. Then to add to that I ordered pickle fries and was very impressed! Plan to come back over and over again,” wrote Yelp user Tracy T.

Learn more about Melvin’s Public House here.

VERMONT: The Reservoir, Waterbury

The Reservoir/Yelp The Reservoir.

“Our table shared the poutine, and I ordered the firehouse burger which I got with a side [Caesar] salad. All of the tastes that I had at this restaurant were unique and full of flavour,” wrote Yelp user Ryan S.

Learn more about The Reservoir here.

VIRGINIA: The Cue Club, Annandale

“Love this place to hang out and watch a game or shoot pool. I absolutely love the fact that the menu is small … which makes it about quality of each individual dish, making [for] some great bar food,” wrote Yelp user GraceMarie N.

Learn more about the Cue Club here.

WASHINGTON: Hellbent Brewing Company, Seattle

Tracy A/Yelp Hellbent Brewing Company.

“Wow! Amazing beers and environment! They played really good music and had games like pool and arcade games. We have been to a lot of breweries and this one is #1 on our list when it comes to overall brewery vibe,” wrote Yelp user Trang T.

Learn more about Hellbent Brewing Company here.

WEST VIRGINIA: Maloney’s, Summersville

Matthew M/Yelp Wings and fries at Maloney’s.

“Such a wonderful atmosphere and awesome food! The cheese poppers were awesome and there were SO many of them. Awesome experience,” wrote Yelp user Shauna B.

Learn more about Maloney’s here.

WISCONSIN: Remi’s Thirsty Moose, Poynette

“Their bar has the largest and highest quality craft beer selection that I have ever seen! The bartender was extremely friendly and willing to help find a beer just for you, especially if you want to try something new!” wrote Yelp user Megan R.

Learn more about Remi’s Thirsty Moose here.

WYOMING: Lincoln Highway Tavern, Evanston

“Great wings! My wife enjoyed a fantastic burger and I had a great brat with sauerkraut and brown mustard. Service was great. Good music. Good beer,” wrote Yelp user Rick E.

Learn more about Lincoln Highway Tavern here.

