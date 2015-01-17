The Best Sports Bars In 19 Cities Around The US

Parking yourself on the couch in front of the TV with a cold beer is a fine way to watch the game, but nothing beats the energy and camaraderie of mingling with other sports fans, and maybe a basket of wings.
From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, DC, we searched 19 cities on Yelp for the best in each according to Yelp users.
3280 Peachtree Rd. NE, Ste. 185
Industry Tavern is like the awesome basement bar you always wanted. The comfortable, no-frills bar in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta serves craft beer, cocktails, and great American food.
'Great location in Buckhead for a laid back experience,' wrote Yelp user Eric B. 'This is also a good place to watch games and enjoy the atmosphere.'
2700 W. Anderson Ln., Ste. 202
Whether you're a football, basketball, or baseball fan, Cover 3 broadcasts every major sports network in the Austin area so you can get all your games in one place.
'Great food, quick service, quality drinks, a fabulous dining atmosphere and the best part is SPORTS,' Yelp user Charlsie D. wrote. 'I recommend just getting a table full of appetizers, that's where they really shine.'
Lovers of beer and ball games flock to Baltimore Tap House for the friendly crowds and diverse draft list.
This place has everything Yelp user Justin K. could have asked for: 'Want a great corner bar? Want a great corner bar that supplies you with an outstanding tap list? Want a great corner bar that supplies you with an outstanding tap list and all of your local sporting events on tv? You have found it.'
Bostonians are as diehard about their sports bars as they are about their sports teams. Battery Park has 15 flat screen HD TVs around the bar, so every seat in the house is the best seat in the house.
'The Red Sox won the World Series my first time there,' wrote Yelp user Michael J. 'Great experience, good bar. Will go back if I'm ever in the area again, and definitely the next time the Sox are in the World Series.'
The Field House is actually a bar primarily for supporters of the Cleveland Browns. Over glasses of cheap beer and baskets of free peanuts, regulars and newcomers alike connect over being Browns fans in a Bears city.
'Very small -- you could easily walk right by it ... but don't!' said Yelp user Kelly B. 'It is a mix of regulars and newbies, but it's nice -- the regulars are happy to tell you stories and talk about sports.'
Known for its loaded 'sammiches,' Uncle Uber's (no relation to the car service app) installed a full bar in 2011 and a bunch of TV screens so that customers could kick back with a hoagie while they watch the game. On Wednesdays, prove you're the ultimate fan during Team Trivia Night.
Uncle Uber's is 'a good place to chill, watch the game and enjoy a sandwich and fries for under $US10,' wrote Yelp user Vee S.
Society proudly claims, 'We show all the games with volume!' The bar is known for its outstanding selection of whiskeys, and energetic, youthful crowd.
'Society is a great place to watch any team/sport on a huge variety of flat screen TVs,' Yelp user Terry L. said. 'Very good beer selection including various bottle and taps, but the beverage of choice of course is WHISKEY!'
The name of this bar says it all. Most regulars say it's a very different place from most other bars on Washington Avenue, and it's full of great beer and laid-back sports lovers.
'Came here early on a Saturday evening to catch some pre-season games with a friend,' wrote Yelp user Ming L. 'The selection was amazing and prices were incredibly reasonable for the heights.'
Twenty-two TVs, upscale pub food, and 12 beers on tap make The Garage an enjoyable place to watch a game. There's also plenty of seating in the patio area, which has its own big screens.
Yelp user Capital C. wrote, 'Can't beat truffle tater tots when you're watching the games... The place is split into a front room, and a larger back room with several panels showing various games. I'd say its less man-cavey than Tony P's in MDR, but the food more than makes up for it.'
The simply named Sports Grill offers simple pleasures: great appetizers, drinks, and all the games you want to watch. Sports Grills wings are the best in Miami -- and not just according to the bar, but according to its customers as well.
'The wings are something else,' wrote Yelp user Edgard P. 'Great place to come with the family to watch the game or the fights.'
Who's On Third is charmingly Wisconsin, from the Packers game day specials to the fried cheese curds (battered in Riverwest Stein beer).
Yelp user Ben F. said, 'Great happy hour, friendly bartenders, and very interesting crowd. Great place to catch a game or enjoy some mid-week beers.'
New Orleans classic sports bar American Sports Saloon welcomes customers with weekly crawfish boils, great beer, and plenty of TVs tuned in to the game -- with the volume way up, if it's a big one.
'Could be the best sports bar in the city!' raved Yelp user Jana K. 'Great place to watch football and grab some delicious bar food. With so many TVs, you can watch every game you ever wanted to ... and you will never miss a play.'
George Keeley is a pub-style bar with an atmosphere made by the games. With great beers on tap at reasonable prices, it's a friendly place to grab a drink and watch a game, even if you're not a New York sports fan.
'Honestly, Keeley's is doing everything right. Great and expansive craft beer draft list, free popcorn, amazing menu and great crowd,' Yelp user Stephanie H. wrote. 'Love going here for NFL games too. Diverse fan base and they play all the games!!!'
McGillin's is the oldest operating tavern in Philadelphia, and it even serves its own beer. Catch the playoffs and the Superbowl here, or sit down to great tasting pub grub with a bowl of free soup at lunch.
'Great place,' said Yelp user Clint S. 'Loud and extremely busy during Philly sporting events, but everyone is always smiling there.'
Unlike other sports bars in Portland, which focus on football or baseball, 4-4-2 is a tried-and-true soccer bar. The bar shows as many games as they can, and tells customers to let them know in advance if there's a particular game they want to watch so 4-4-2 can air it.
'If you're looking to watch a big game,' said Yelp user El N., 'there is no other place in Portland to even CONSIDER before 4-4-2.'
The bar features dozens of beers, especially ones from breweries in and around the craft beer mecca of San Diego. Endzone is also hosting its first annual Superbowl party on February 1.
'This place is the perfect neighbourhood sports bar,' Yelp user Courtney O. wrote. 'I couldn't have felt more at home.'
Score! is a relatively new bar, but it was packed in October when the San Francisco Giants made the World Series. Since then, the bar is often frequented by baseball, football, and UFC fans.
Yelp user Jeff G. wrote, 'Great sports bar with super friendly staff. Much larger than it looks from outside. Lots of TVs and seating.'
Ballard Station combines a chill, relaxed ambience with the excitement of trivia nights, sports games, darts, and even shuffleboard. The bar has a different special each night to accommodate different events and crowds.
'A really awesome bar to just hang out with friends, watch some games, drink, and play some shuffleboard,' said Yelp user Lisa T.
There are ball games and there are board games, and Board Room has both. The bar doesn't serve food, which could work to your benefit because it means you can bring in whatever you want to eat while you watch (or play).
'Yes, this is a sports bar by classification,' wrote Yelp user Eric C., 'but the theme of Board Room is much more: takes you back to that time when you a small kid trying to beat all your friends in Uno, Sorry, and Trouble.'
