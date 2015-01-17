The Best Sports Bars In 19 Cities Around The US

Yelp user Michael H. Denver’s Society Sports & Spirits is known for its great whiskey selection and youthful crowd.

Parking yourself on the couch in front of the TV with a cold beer is a fine way to watch the game, but nothing beats the energy and camaraderie of mingling with other sports fans, and maybe a basket of wings.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, DC, we searched 19 cities on Yelp for the best in each according to Yelp users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.