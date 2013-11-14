The 19 Best Spin-Off TV Shows Of All Time

AMC/’Breaking Bad’ Bob Odenkirk will reprise his role as Saul Goodman in ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off ‘Better Call Saul.’

When the series finale of “

Breaking Bad” aired on September 29, AMC already

announced plansfor a spin-off of the hit show.

“Better Call Saul” will follow the adventures of everyone’s favourite “criminal lawyer” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

The “Breaking Bad” spin-off isn’t the only one in the works.

CBS recently announced a new spin-off of “How I Met Your Mother” called “How I Met Your Father,” set to follow the network’s Monday-night rating’s winner.

After the news of “Glee” ending after season six, rumours have been circling that producer Ryan Murphy will be creating a spin-off for the show’s actress, Lea Michele.

While some spin-offs have been major flops (“Joanie Loves Chachi“), others have gone on to be just as, if not more, successful than the original.

