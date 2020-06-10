The 16 essential Spike Lee movies everyone should see — including his latest film 'Da 5 Bloods'

Universal Spike Lee in ‘Do the Right Thing.’

Spike Lee is one of the greatest writer-directors of our time.

His latest movie, “Da 5 Bloods,” hits Netflix on Friday.

In 2019, Lee won an Oscar for the screenplay of his movie “BlacKkKlansman.”

Other highlights from his career include “Do The Right Thing” and “Malcolm X.”

For close to four decades, Spike Lee has made some of the most important movies in the modern era of filmmaking.

From the socially conscious “Do The Right Thing” to the powerful “Malcolm X,” Lee has used the medium to shed light on some of the most important (and often ignored) issues of our times. And in 2019, he was finally recognised by Hollywood with an Oscar win for the screenplay of his movie “BlacKkKlansman” (he also received an honorary Oscar in 2016).

But now more than ever we need Lee’s storytelling that both checks the establishment and brings hope to those struggling to be heard. His new movie, “Da 5 Bloods” (launching on Netflix on Friday) is just the latest example of Lee’s talent as it follows a group of veterans returning to Vietnam decades after the war.

These are the 16 essential Spike Lee movies everyone needs to watch:

“4 Little Girls” (1997)

HBO Lee’s documentary, ‘4 Little Girls,’ looks at the bombing of a church during the Civil Rights movement.

Lee’s Oscar- and Emmy-nominated documentary delves into one of the most horrific moments during the Civil Rights Movement: the murder of four African-American girls when the Birmingham, Alabama, Baptist church they were in was bombed in 1963.

“25th Hour” (2002)

Touchstone (L-R) Barry Pepper and Edward Norton in ’25th Hour.’

Based on the David Benioff novel, Lee follows the last 24 hours of a New York drug dealer (Edward Norton) before he goes to prison. It looks at race, friendship, family, and post 9/11 New York City.

“Bamboozled” (2000)

New Line Cinema (L-R) Tommy Davidson and Savion Glover in ‘Bamboozled.’

Filmed on mini DV cameras and featuring an ensemble cast – including Damon Wayans, tap dance legend Savion Glover, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tommy Davidson, Mos Def, and Michael Rappaport – this is perhaps Lee’s most underappreciated work.

The director explores the hypocrisy in the entertainment business as we follow a Black TV writer (Wayans) who in frustration pitches a minstrel show where Black people put on blackface. The show becomes a sensation.

“BlacKkKlansman” (2018)

Focus Feature (L-R) Adam Driver and John David Washington in ‘BlacKkKlansman.’

Lee received a best screenwriting Oscar for his look at Colorado Springs police office Ron Stallworth (Washington), who in the early 1970s successfully infiltrates the local branch of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Crooklyn” (1994)

Universal Zelda Harris and Delroy Lindo in ‘Crookyln.’

Lee takes many aspects from his childhood to tell this story of a Brooklyn family in the early 1970s. Delroy Lindo and Alfre Woodard as the parents give incredible performances.

“Da 5 Bloods” (2020)

Netflix Lee’s latest movie, ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ looks at a group of men out to find buried treasure.

Lee’s latest movie is a powerful look at friendship and coping with the past. Four Vietnam veterans (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Washington Jr., and Norm Lewis) return to the country to find gold they buried during the war and bring home the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

But things get complicated when greed between the group begins to spread, leading to a scenario on the level of the John Huston classic, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.”

Through it all, Delroy Lindo gives a chilling performance as a man who gets gold fever while also keeping a troubling secret from the group.

“Do the Right Thing” (1989)

Universal Bill Nunn in ‘Do the Right Thing.’

It’s the movie that made Lee famous. The director’s examination of the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn on one of the hottest days of the year came at a time when race and police relations were at a boiling point in not just New York City but across the country.

“He Got Game” (1998)

Touchstone (L-R) Ray Allen and Denzel Washington in ‘He Got Game.’

Lee uses his love for basketball to weave a complex story about a Coney Island high school star (played by pro player Ray Allen) who is trying to decide if he’s going to go straight to the pros or to college.

Things get more complicated when his father (Denzel Washington) is deliberately released from prison to convince his son to go to a specific school.

“Jungle Fever” (1991)

Universal Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra in ‘Jungle Fever.’

Lee examined an interracial relationship at a time when that was never explored in movies or TV.

Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra play the couple, who are in a heated affair despite the objections of their friends. The movie also features Samuel L. Jackson in a powerful role as Snipes’ drug addict brother.

“Malcolm X” (1992)

Warner Bros. Denzel Washington in ‘Malcolm X.’

Lee’s most ambitious undertaking is this epic biopic on the 1960s activist.

Starring Denzel Washington in one of his best performances, we follow Malcolm from his early days to his converting to the Nation of Islam and becoming a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement before being assassinated in 1965.

“Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall” (2016)

Sony Records Lee’s documentary, ‘Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall,’ looks at the early years of the King of Pop.

Having done multiple projects on Michael Jackson, Lee was the perfect person to look at the moment when Jackson truly became the King of Pop. This documentary chronicles Jackson growing out of his role as leader of The Jackson 5 and preparing for his first solo album.

“The Original Kings of Comedy” (2000)

Paramount Bernie Mac in ‘The Original Kings of Comedy.’

You would think doing a stand-up special would be beneath someone like Lee, but what he captures are some very funny sets from some of the best Black comics of that time – Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

The Bernie Mac set is still the one that cracks me up to this day.

“Red Hook Summer” (2012)

Variance Films (L-R) Toni Lysaith, Jules Brown, and Clarke Peters in ‘Red Hook Summer.’

Lee shot this story of a 13-year-old Atlanta boy’s summer vacation in Brooklyn with his grandfather on the super-cheap. It paid off, as it focused more on the powerful story and great performance by Clarke Peters.

“School Daze” (1988)

Columbia Pictures Laurence Fishbourne in ‘School Daze.’

Delving into the world of pledging a fraternity at a historically Black college, Lee looks at how far people will go to get accepted, and how women are used to simply appease those with perceived power. The movie ends with Laurence Fishbourne screaming “WAKE UP!”

“She’s Gotta Have It” (1986)

Island Pictures Tracy Camilla Johns and Spike Lee in ‘She’s Gotta Have It.’

Lee’s second feature film would launch not just his career as a director, but his Mars Blackmon character that would later be immortalised in Michael Jordan Nike commercials (which Lee also directed).

This dramedy about a woman and her three lovers is a landmark movie in Black cinema.

“When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts” (2006)

HBO Lee’s documentary, ‘When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts,’ looks at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

The aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans is showcased in Lee’s powerful two-part HBO documentary that explores how the people of the “Big Easy” rebounded from one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory.

