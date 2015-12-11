The 7 most captivating speeches of the year

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPYs.

The best speeches — whether they’re funny, inspiring, maddening or harrowing — are remembered long after the speaker has left the stage. Some are notable precisely because someone decides to leave the stage (we’re looking at you, Kanye).

These seven speeches — by actors, musicians, and even the international champion of public speaking — run the emotional gamut and were among the most memorable of 2015.

Scroll through to watch the most captivating speeches of the year, curated by Toastmasters International, a nonprofit that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

While accepting his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, J.K. Simmons told the audience to 'call your mum, call your dad' and tell them how much you love them. Tim Cook encouraged graduates to find their 'North Star' and never forget their values during his commencement speech at George Washington University. David Letterman effusively thanked viewers for supporting him throughout his 33-year run as the host of the 'Late Show.' Caitlyn Jenner vowed to 'reshape the landscape of how trans issues are viewed and how trans people are treated' while accepting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs. Mohammed Qahtani was crowned Toastmasters' 2015 World Champion of Public Speaking for his speech on the power of words. Viola Davis quoted Harriet Tubman and spoke about opportunity in Hollywood while accepting the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The audience held their breath when Kanye West appeared on stage to interrupt Beck -- who was accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year -- and then exhaled with relief when West revealed it was a joke and headed back to his seat.

