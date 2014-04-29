The 10 Best Spas In America

Summer is a time to relax on the beach, drink something fruity out of a coconut, and indulge in a massage. Or two, or three.
But instead of squeezing in a measly back rub between your sunbathing, why not plan your whole vacation around it?
Condé Nast Traveller came out with a voter-based list of the best spas across America.
Far from your strip mall spas that play “Sounds of the Beach” on loop, these are full-on retreats that offer premium pampering in some of the most beautiful and tranquil places in the country.
So sit back, relax, and completely indulge.
The Spa at the Samoset is on the smaller side with just four private rooms, but their outdoor patio overlooks 230 acres of Maine' Penobscot Bay. Their body massage options include Detoxifying Seaweed Wraps and Citrus Detox Reviving Scrub. If you're looking to go all out, get the Samoset Ultimate Signature Package for $US445 which includes a facial, massage, and champagne.
The Mediterranean-style resort on Georgia's private Sea Island, offers the 'best of ancient and modern wisdom' with therapists and consultants on hand at their Forbes Five-Star spa and fitness center. Their treatments range from a White Tea Organic Facial to a Fresh Start Spa Day for those who want to embrace a healthier lifestyle.
Located in California's 'heart of Del Mar,' their treatments are primarily open-air and 'draw on the healing wonders of the ocean.' A popular option is 'Seaside Sojourns' which feature ingredients and techniques indigenous to the Amazon, Morocco, Polynesia and Asia. They also have the Invigorating Coffee Scrub which uses coffee oil.
This beachside spa has 11 private rooms and offers treatments like Palm Beach Sun Recovery Ritual and Kissed By The Sun to soothe damage from Florida's strong sun. This spa even has a special 'Gentlemen's Room' where metrosexual or 'Yummy' men can watch TV while experiencing a six-step hot shave, nail services, and hairstyling.
The 35,000-square-foot, 29-room Spa Montage in Park City, Utah, features 'a robust menu of signature, mountain-inspired therapies' including outdoor hot tub treatments that use Aspen bark resin and their Mountain Montage Therapy. Enjoy the amazing views through their indoor mosaic pool and deck.
The Spa at Rancho Valencia in California celebrates the 'revitalizing benefits of herbs, flowers, oils, and minerals' and is the only spa in San Diego utilising the plant-powered luxury skincare line, Amala. If you're in the mood to splurge, The Sublime is a $US525 treatment that uses Cocoa Bean, Açaí, Andiroba, & Brazil Nut to 'illuminate your skin.'
The 28,000-square-foot spa at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai integrates open-air tropical gardens, whirlpools, and saunas with ingredients like black lava salt and crushed macadamia nuts to create a distinctly Hawaiian feel. Make sure you try their delicious-sounding treatments Coffee Mocha or Coconut Scrub.
The Spa at the Sagamore located at the edge of Lake George, provides visitors with unique waterfront treatments such as the Green Island Sugar Scrub that uses sugarcane crystals and warm cocnut milk, and Rose Hydrating Cocoon treatment that uses the oils of damask roses. There is also a separate Gentlemen's Facial.
This LEED Silver-certified resort in Florida's Gulf coast offers offers spa services that includes therapeutic water treatments in order to evoke Clearwater's relaxed beach culture. The spa's Ocean Memory Ritual includes an organic algae-based treatment to keep the skin 'smooth and firm.'
Guests have to take a boat to this secluded spa built to resemble Spain's Alhambra Palace. Inside, there's a pool with underwater music and tropical gardens. Outside, guests enjoy pristine ocean views for treatments like the Sevruga Caviar Facial and Magnetic Ritual that includes diamond dust.
