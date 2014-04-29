The 10 Best Spas In America

Summer is a time to relax on the beach, drink something fruity out of a coconut, and indulge in a massage. Or two, or three.

But instead of squeezing in a measly back rub between your sunbathing, why not plan your whole vacation around it?

Condé Nast Traveller came out with a voter-based list of the best spas across America.

Far from your strip mall spas that play “Sounds of the Beach” on loop, these are full-on retreats that offer premium pampering in some of the most beautiful and tranquil places in the country.

So sit back, relax, and completely indulge.

