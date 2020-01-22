D.K./Yelp A heaping bowl of soup.

Yelp ranked the best soup served in every state based on customer reviews.

Winners included variations of soup such as pho, chowder, and gumbo.

Soup can take many forms, from smooth blended vegetables to heaping piles of noodles and meat. But which restaurants serve up the best bowls of soup, the kind that’s packed with flavour and warms you from the inside out?

To determine the best soup in every state, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning derivatives of “soup,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score. Ramen soups were excluded from this list since ramen is a distinct category that warrants its own ranking.

Here is the best bowl of soup in every state, according to Yelp.

ALABAMA: 7 Spice Grocery & Grill in Mobile

Clara W./Yelp The lentil soup at 7 Spice Grocery & Grill.

“My favourite is the lentil soup. The best soup I have ever eaten. The spice that goes in it is superb. The croutons are the icing on the cake. I never miss an opportunity to eat this soup,” wrote Yelp user Tanisha B.

ALASKA: Tracy’s King Crab Shack in Juneau

Jireh H./Yelp The crab bisque at Tracy’s King Crab Shack.

“The king crab legs were huge, fresh, and phenomenal. We also tried the crab bisque which was so warm and comforting on an overcast evening. It was absolute crabby heaven,” wrote Yelp user Ann A.

ARKANSAS: Saiwok Vietnamese Street Food in Rogers

Stacy T./Yelp Fried wonton soup at Saiwok Vietnamese Street Food.

“Easily the best Vietnamese food in town. Fair pricing and quality ingredients. The broth in [their] fried wonton soup is so complex and rich, it’s out of this world,” wrote Yelp user Chandler A.

ARIZONA: Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix

Brent C./Yelp Chicken tortilla soup at Cocina Madrigal.

“The tortilla soup and the chicken enchiladas are to die for,” wrote Yelp user Sonia H.

CALIFORNIA: Prunedale Market in Prunedale

“The corn chowder was excellent. We took a slab of ribs home and had enough for several meals. We will go back every time we crave ribs,” wrote Yelp user Susan G.

COLORADO: Pho Haus in Denver

“The haus pho is the best, most flavorful pho I’ve ever had and Annie and Aaron (the owners) are the absolute nicest, friendliest owners I have ever met,” wrote Yelp user Emily R.

CONNECTICUT: Pho Zaaap in East Haven

Marco V./Yelp The Tom Yum noodle soup at Pho Zaaap.

“This place is superb! They serve the best Tom Yum noodle soup I have ever had!” wrote Yelp user Susan M.

WASHINGTON, DC: Calabash Tea & Tonic

“Everything was truly phenomenal, especially their coconut curry chickpea soup. I got a really strong sense of community here from how the patrons were sharing space and very respectful to one another. The overall vibe of this place left me uplifted and hopeful for humanity,” wrote Yelp user John S.

FLORIDA: Mr & Mrs Bun in Miami

Luis M./Yelp Tomato and basil cream soup.

“The tomato and basil soup?!! Oh my!! Must try!” wrote Yelp user Michelle E.

GEORGIA: Siamese Basil Thai Restaurant in Norcross

“The coconut soup was really on point. It wasn’t too sweet and overpowering like some other places I have tried,” wrote Yelp user Billy T.

HAWAII: Sweet Home Cafe Waikiki in Honolulu

Lena D./Yelp A hotpot at Sweet Home Cafe Waikiki.

“This was the absolute best hotpot and service that we have received! Not only was the food great but the staff were so attentive and friendly,” wrote Yelp user Bridgette P.

IOWA: Cafe d’Marie in Davenport

“The asparagus soup was DELICIOUS. The staff was so kind and the service was fabulous. I will definitely make this a regular stop when in Davenport,” wrote Yelp user Alycia L.

IDAHO: Cafe Carambola in Coeur d’Alene

Brian N./Twitter Xin Xim de Galinha soup.

“Had the Xin Xim de Galinha soup that had chicken, sweet peppers and peanuts in coconut broth – amazing!!” wrote Yelp user Carol C.

ILLINOIS: Sunset Pho Caffe in Chicago

“The rare beef pho is definitely one of the top three bowls I’ve had anywhere, and the portion size is … massive. The amount of beef seems higher than most as well. The broth is as rich, refreshing, and complex as any,” wrote Yelp user Regen M.

INDIANA: Subito in Indianapolis

“This is my go-to lunch spot. I’ve literally never had a soup (or anything else, actually) at Subito that I did not like,” wrote Yelp user Jill M.

Pictured: Loaded potato soup.

KANSAS: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que in Kansas City

“We saw the Anthony Bourdain post and said we must try this. We waited till the end of the week but we should have went straight away. It is the BEST BBQ in all of Kansas by far. The gumbo soup is the best and if you don’t get a ‘Z man’ sandwich you must be crazy,” wrote Yelp user Dexter V.

KENTUCKY: Dad’s Favourites Deli in Lexington

“[The three cheese tortellini soup is a] perfect combo of tortellini, cheese, sausage (not overwhelming amount, just right) spinach and I’m sure a couple of other secret ingredients,” wrote Yelp user Matthew L.

LOUISIANA: Pho Cong Noodle & Grill in Covington

“I order the Rare Steak and Brisket Pho. I am never disappointed. Check them out if you haven’t yet,” wrote Yelp user Tdl T.

MASSACHUSETTS: Lobstah On A Roll in Boston

“The clam chowder was out of this world and the lobster rolls well-filled!” wrote Yelp user Anna S.

MARYLAND: Bon Fresco in Columbia

“Everything I have had there has been fantastic. Definitely recommend – especially on Tuesdays for their spicy peanut soup!” wrote Yelp user Daniel L.

MAINE: Miller Brothers Seafood in Portland

“The lobster stew blew my mind,” wrote Yelp user J.B.

MICHIGAN: Nonla Vietnamese Street Food in Mattawan

D.K./Yelp A bowl of pho.

“HANDS DOWN 5 stars,” wrote Yelp user Jenny L.

Pictured: Pho.

MINNESOTA: My Huong Kitchen in Minneapolis

“The beef stew noodle soup is as good as pho gets, the ultimate comfort food,” wrote Yelp user Andy S.

MISSISSIPPI: Gumbo Girl in Jackson

“The seafood gumbo is the best I’ve ever had, I love the spice to the food! You know it’s a good place when they have Tony’s seasoning sitting out on the table,” wrote Yelp user Chelsea W.

MISSOURI: Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery in St. Louis

“The kale garbanzo soup was very warm and comforting. I loved the quality of the ingredients here. Super fresh and super tasty,” wrote Yelp user Laura S.

MONTANA: Pho Ly in Evergreen

“I recommend the brisket Pho. The combination of rich broth, basil, lime, and jalapeño go together perfectly! ” wrote Yelp user Max M.

NEBRASKA: Noodle House in Grand Island

“This place has delicious soup and noodle dishes! Rich flavours, fresh ingredients, and really friendly staff. Highly recommended, especially on a cold day when the pho soup will really warm you up,” wrote Yelp user Mike S.

NEVADA: Karved in Las Vegas

“Excellent sandwiches, sides, and soups. A favourite pit stop when I’m heading to the airport,” wrote Yelp user Michael M.

Pictured: Chicken cilantro soup.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Pho Tai Loc of Nashua in Nashua

“The beef brisket pho was out of this world delicious. Aside from the large soup bowls, there was also a side plate of raw bean sprouts, sliced jalapeños, lime wedges, and basil. The broth was perfect, very flavorful and full of warming spices. The brisket was sliced thin and was tender. I loved being able to add some spice and crunchy vegetables to the soup. The soup also had scallions and cilantro, my favourite,” wrote Yelp user Jacqueline M.

NEW JERSEY: Kim’s Sushi in West Orange

“This place is the best! Fresh food, soup and salad with every entree ordered and friendly staff,” wrote Yelp user Christina N.

Pictured: Miso soup.

NEW MEXICO: An Hy Quan Vegetarian Restaurant in Albuquerque

“The staff is superb and the food is AMAZING. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu because it is all top notch, but my personal favourites are the steamed buns, noodle bowls (with lemongrass), and the wonton soup,” wrote Yelp user Cel D.

Pictured: Thai sour soup.

NEW YORK: LaoJie Hotpot in Brooklyn

Yelp/Gloria T. Pork bone soup and spicy soup.

“Love this place! The soup and the food never disappoints us. The service are always great! Best hotpot in NY,” wrote Yelp user Wendy L.

Pictured: Pork bone soup and spicy soup.

NORTH CAROLINA: Bida Manda in Raleigh

“What a gem. I’ve had numerous friends tell me I absolutely had to try Bida Manda and now I understand why. At the recommendation of Savannah, our waitress, I ordered the Crispy Pork Belly Soup, which was heaven in a bowl,” wrote Yelp user Abigail M.

NORTH DAKOTA: Viet Palace in Fargo

“Pho-nally a great Vietnamese spot! After trying different Vietnamese restaurants in different states I’ve visited/lived in, who would have known that one of the tastiest would be in Fargo,” wrote Yelp user Pimpan J.

OHIO: Munch in Solon

“First visit today and we loved the food! The homemade soups were delicious and you can sample them. The wraps were super good too. We highly recommend,” wrote Yelp user Jim B.

Pictured: Matzoh ball soup.

OKLAHOMA: Pho Hieu in Yukon

“An AMAZING find– authentic and delicious. We stopped over on a road trip expecting this to be just OK (Pho in the Midwest?), but it far exceeded our expectations,” wrote Yelp user Alma K.

Pictured: Rice noodle soup.

OREGON: Mumbo Gumbo PDX in Portland

“This is truly some of the best food I’ve eaten in PDX but even more so, we were blown away by how much this felt like we were stuffing our faces down in Louisiana! Authentic flavour, super fresh, delicious,” wrote Yelp user Alexis B.

PENNSYLVANIA: South Philly Barbacoa in Philadelphia

“Wow, the soup is soothing and heartwarming for the soul, perfect for the chilly day outside,” wrote Yelp user KC C.

Pictured: Chickpea soup.

RHODE ISLAND: Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown

“This place is awesome, the view is amazing. The clam chowder is a must order,” wrote Yelp user Kelly W.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Halls Chophouse in Charleston

“We went for Sunday Brunch and were met at the door by Billy the owner. This was the beginning of an outstanding experience!!! The staff was friendly and accommodating!! The She Crab Soup was the best we had all week,” wrote Yelp user Eilene B.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Skogen Kitchen in Custer

“We absolutely loved it here! Hands down the best soup I’ve probably ever had! I appreciated the vegetarian options which were wonderful and delicious! The staff went above and beyond with everything they did and were so friendly!” wrote Yelp user Brittany M.

Pictured: Butternut squash soup.

TENNESSEE: Sticky Rice Cafe in Knoxville

“It’s a gem! So flavorful and authentic! We loved it. It was an unexpected surprise on our way back to St. Louis. We got the steak with the sticky rice – both perfectly cooked and the coconut spicy chicken soup. It was delicious,” wrote Yelp user Michelle B.

TEXAS: Le Pam’s House of Creole in Houston

“Oh My Goodness!! Let me just say this is a must have. Ms. Pam has fulfilled every craving I have had from fried fish with potato salad to the AMAZING gumbo,” wrote Yelp user Takorcia N.

UTAH: Thai Delight Cafe in West Jordan

“‘I’ve tried a few That restaurants around Salt Lake and this one is my favourite. The Tom Yum soup is fantastic and a must get, in my opinion,” wrote Yelp user J P.

VERMONT: Pho Hong in Burlington

“The yummiest, comfiest food ever! The soups make winter warm and everything else is just delicious. Get here VERY early on cold nights though because it gets BUSY and the wait is long,” wrote Yelp user Chelsy P.

Pictured: Vietnamese curry soup.

VIRGINIA: Abuelita’s in Richmond

“Great authentic food!! Not your typical place!! Soups are delicious and a few have some kick to them,” wrote Yelp user James B.

Pictured: Pozole rojo.

WASHINGTON: Traditional Korean Beef Soup in Federal Way

“I love this soup … It’s really fresh and nothing like any other restaurants it’s truly unique. It’s nice how you can add as much salt, onions etc to your soup to make it to your liking. I really enjoyed the dumplings with the glass noodles inside,” wrote Yelp user Traci S.

WEST VIRGINIA: Saigon Pho Kitchen in Morgantown

“I finally made it over to Saigon to try their Pho (my favourite soup) and I have to say that theirs may have been the best tasting I’ve had,” wrote Yelp user Sarah S.

WISCONSIN: Le’s Pho in Cedarburg

“Le’s is where you need to go for fresh and authentic Vietnamese food. The owners bring some of the best Vietnamese flavours to life … in Cedarburg. The Pho was to die for. Without hesitation, I’m looking forward to returning soon and often to this wonderful Vietnamese restaurant,” wrote Yelp user David S.

WYOMING: Cottage Cafe & Catering in Casper

“A hidden gem for sure. The food is awesome and made fresh. Their tequila lime soup may in fact be the best soup I have ever had. Not just tequila lime soup, but any soup. Ever,” wrote Yelp user Blake M.

