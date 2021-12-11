The best songs of 2021

19. “Serotonin” by girl in red

Back in June 2020, girl in red told Insider that she’d never make an ode to quarantine, à la Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s duet “Stuck With U.”

“People are literally like losing their jobs and lives and ‘Stuck With U’ is romanticizing this thing,” she explained. “This is actually a disaster for a lot of people. So I definitely don’t want to make a love song of it, when there’s people who are dying.”

It makes sense, then, why girl in red introduced her debut album thusly: “I get intrusive thoughts like cutting my hands off / Like jumping in front of a bus / Like how do I make this stop?”

The Norwegian singer’s music has always been stripped of coyness or modesty. She became known in 2018 for declaring, “I don’t wanna be your friend, I wanna kiss your lips.”

But “Serotonin,” her first single of 2021, is anti-romanticization at every turn. Her disarming lyrics crash into production from Matias Tellez and Finneas O’Connell, a fluorescent fusion of indie-rock and EDM.

Rather than resisting her chaos, or painting it with rosy tones, girl in red makes the point to face it head-on. In doing so, she channels its electric energy into something productive, or even transformative.