Photos of the solar system over the last 110 years reveal humanity's thirst for exploration. See the best images from the decade you were born.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill This striking view of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and turbulent southern hemisphere was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed a close pass of the gas giant planet on February 12, 2019.

NASA spacecraft and telescopes have captured stunning photos of the solar systemfor decades.

The first image taken in space came from a rocket camera in 1946. Before that, astronomers took black-and-white images of celestial objects using telescopes on Earth.

If you were a kid in the 1960s, you grew up with the first images taken on the moon. Since the 1970s, spacecraft have been visiting the solar system’s distant planets, returning photos of turbulent atmospheres, colourful rings, and bizarre moons.

Here are the best photos of our solar system through the last 12 decades.

For decades, scientists have pointed Earthly lenses toward the sky to capture images of the cosmos. Even the earliest rockets that launched off the planet brought cameras into space.

At first, our photos of the solar system came back grainy, unclear, and colourless. The very first image taken in space, for example, came from a 33mm motion-picture camera that American scientists strapped to a captured German rocket and launched off Earth at the end of World War II. The camera fell back to Earth and shattered, but the film survived.

Other early solar-system images came as NASA and the Soviet Union explored the moon for the first time – people born in the 1950s and 60s grew up with the iconic photos of the first astronauts walking on the moon.

Since then, increasingly sophisticated missions have ventured farther into space with better and better cameras. Kids in the ’80s got the first up-close images of Saturn and Neptune, while children today are accustomed to high-quality colourful shots of the deserts of Mars and swirling clouds of Jupiter.

Here are the best photos of our solar system from the decade you were born.

For centuries, humans could only see the solar system through telescopes. At the dawn of the 20th century, astronomers captured fuzzy, black-and-white images of the planets. This photo of Jupiter was takin in 1906.

Special Collections Research Centre, University of Chicago Library Astronomer E. E. Barnard took this photo of Jupiter using the Yerkes Observatory’s 40-inch refractor telescope in 1906.

Comets were a popular subject for astronomers working with early photography techniques. In 1907, this comet was captured streaking across the night sky.

Special Collections Research Centre, University of Chicago Library A photo of the Daniel comet, also known as C/1907 L2, taken with the Bruce 10-inch photographic telescope at the Yerkes Observatory, August 21, 1907.

Saturn and its rings also made for a pretty picture, as in these telescope images from 1916.

Library of Congress A stereograph of Saturn, copyrighted by the Solar Observatory at the Carnegie Institution.

Solar eclipses were good fodder for early astronomical photos, too. The solar corona is visible behind the moon in this 1922 image of a total solar eclipse.

Special Collections Research Centre, University of Chicago Library This photograph was taken on the Lick Observatory expedition to Wallal Downs, Australia to record the total solar eclipse of September 21, 1922.

Astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto using these images on glass plates in 1930. Tombaugh saw Pluto’s movement by blinking the plates back and forth on a machine that compared astronomical images.

Lowell Observatory Archives Tiny arrows show Pluto’s movement against background stars in this copy of sections of the original glass plates on which Pluto was discovered.

Much closer to Earth, a bright eruption of plasma on the sun was captured in this 1931 photograph.

Special Collections Research Centre, University of Chicago Library A solar prominence shoots 280,000 miles into space in this photograph taken at Yerkes Observatory.

The first photo of Earth from above came from a jerry-rigged rocket. On October 24, 1946, scientists strapped a 33mm motion-picture camera to a captured German V-2 rocket and launched the whole thing into space.

U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory The first photo of Earth from space, taken with a 33mm motion-picture camera on October 24, 1946.

After reaching an altitude of 65 miles, the camera fell back to Earth and shattered, but the film survived.

The Soviet Union launched the space race with its two Sputnik satellites in 1957, though those missions did not return photos. The Soviets did, however, capture the first image of the far side of the moon using the Luna 3 spacecraft in 1959.

Play GIF NASA/Soviet space agency The first image of the far side of the moon, taken by the Soviet Luna 3 spacecraft in October, 1959.

Our first photos of Earth from the moon came from NASA’s lunar orbiters in the mid-1960s.

NASA The first image of Earth from lunar orbit, taken by NASA’s Lunar Orbiter 1, August 23, 1966.

This first image of Earth from lunar orbit languished in storage for decades, since 1960s technology couldn’t fully process the tapes.



The famous “Earthrise” photo revealed an entirely new perspective of Earth. Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders snapped it as his team became the first people to circle the moon in 1968.

NASA The Earth rises above the lunar horizon in this telephoto view taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft, December 22, 1968.

When they saw Earth peering over the lunar horizon, the astronauts clamored for cameras.

“The other two guys were yelling at me to give them cameras. I had the only colour camera with a long lens. So I floated a black and white over to [Frank] Borman. I can’t remember what [Jim] Lovell got,” Anders said in an interview for a BBC documentary. “And we started snapping away.”

The decade culminated in the first moon landing. Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left their boot prints in the lunar dust on July 20, 1969.

NASA/Newsmakers Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks near the Lunar Module, July 20, 1969.

Exploration of the lunar landscape continued into the 1970s.

NASA Astronaut James B. Irwin works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the Apollo 15 mission. This photograph was taken by astronaut David R. Scott.

As the Apollo program ended in 1972, NASA shifted its attention to more distant destinations.

NASA Astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt stands next to a boulder during the final Apollo mission, December 13, 1972.

NASA’s Viking orbiter took the first up-close pictures of Mars as it entered the planet’s orbit in 1976.

NASA/JPL/USGS This digital mosaic image from NASA’s Viking Orbiter 1 shows Mars’ residual ice cap, cut by spiral-patterned troughs that expose layered terrain, and surrounded by broad flat plains and large dune fields.

The next year, NASA launched the twin spacecraft Voyager 1 and 2 to explore the furthest reaches of the solar system and eventually enter interstellar space. In 1979, Voyager 1 approached Jupiter and sent images of the gas giant back to Earth.

Play GIF NASA/JPL Voyager 1 recorded its Jupiter approach over 60 Jovian days in 1979.

For the first time, scientists could see the zones of the planet’s atmosphere up close.

One of Voyager 1’s best shots shows Jupiter’s Great Red Spot along with three of its largest moons.

NASA/JPL Io stands out against Jupiter’s disk, Europa lingers to the right, and Callisto lurks in the shadows at the bottom of this photo taken by Voyager 1, February 5, 1979.

In 1980, Voyager 1 beamed back the first images of Saturn. As the spacecraft passed the ringed planet, it photographed Saturn’s moons for the first time and led astronomers to discover three moons they hadn’t previously known about.

NASA/JPL Saturn and two of its moons, Tethys (above) and Dione, were photographed by Voyager 1 on November 3, 1980, from a distance of 13 million kilometers (8 million miles).

Since then, astronomers have discovered a total of 82 moons orbiting Saturn. Twenty of those were just found last week.

In 1986, Voyager 2 reached Uranus. It photographed the blue sphere of the planet’s hydrogen and helium atmosphere for the first time.

NASA/JPL An image of Uranus taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 on January 14, 1986, from a distance of approximately 7.8 million miles.

Voyager 2 launched before Voyager 1, but it passed Jupiter and Saturn after its twin, since Voyager 2 was on a different path toward these outermost planets.

In 1989, Voyager 2 visited Neptune in the cold darkness of the solar system’s distant reaches. It is still the only spacecraft to have visited Uranus and Neptune.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Kevin M. Gill A Voyager 2 view of Neptune taken August 31, 1989.

As it approached Neptune, Voyager 2 snapped this unprecedented photo. The spacecraft then went on to follow Voyager 1 out of our solar system, into interstellar space.

NASA/JPL Voyager 2 photographed Neptune’s Great Dark Spot and its companion bright smudge from 4.4 million miles away, August 1989.

Kids born in the 1990s grew up with far more detailed images of some of Jupiter’s moons, thanks to NASA’s Galileo spacecraft. That mission also approached an asteroid for the first time in history and returned photos from a second asteroid encounter, with a space rock called Ida, on August 28, 1993.

NASA/JPL This view of the asteroid 243 Ida is a mosaic of five image frames acquired by the Galileo spacecraft at ranges of 3,057 to 3,821 kilometers (1,900 to 2,375 miles) on August 28, 1993.

In 1996, Galileo returned this otherworldly image of Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system. It’s the highest-resolution photo of this moon of Jupiter’s to date.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona To compose this portrait of Io, NASA’s Galileo spacecraft merged colour images acquired on September 7, 1996 with higher resolution images acquired on November 6, 1996.

Galileo orbited Jupiter and its moons for almost eight years, snapping close-ups like this one, which shows the icy crust of the moon Europa in 1997. The spacecraft discovered that Europa likely conceals a vast global ocean beneath its surface.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona The thin, icy crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa, blanketed in ice particles from a crater 1000 kilometers (620 miles) away. Minerals from water vapour paint the unblanketed surface a reddish brown. The colours in this picture were enhanced for visibility.

By 1999, a space telescope called the European Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) was taking detailed photos of the sun and its plasma eruptions.

ESA/NASA/SOHO A huge, handle-shaped prominence erupts from the sun in an image taken by the SOHO spacecraft’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT) on September 14, 1999.

The new millennium brought new NASA missions like Cassini, which explored Saturn and its complex system of rings and moons. The probe beamed back this portrait as it approached the planet in May 2004.

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute By this point in Cassini’s approach, Saturn was large enough that two camera images were required to capture an end-to-end view of the planet and its rings. This composite combines those two images.

Cassini imaged Saturn’s rings like never before as it entered the planet’s orbit in June 2004.

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute Cassini captured this natural colour view of Saturn’s rings from below on June 21, 2004, at a distance of 6.4 million kilometers (4 million miles) from Saturn.

As it swung around Saturn, Cassini also snapped photos of Hyperion — the weirdest-shaped moon in the solar system — in 2005.

Cassini captured this stunning photo of Saturn’s moon Enceladus in 2008. The spacecraft discovered that jets of water and ice shoot into space through cracks in Enceladus’ icy surface.

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute On October 9, 2008, just after coming within 25 kilometers (15.6 miles) of the surface of Enceladus, Cassini captured this stunning mosaic as it sped away.



If you’re nine years old and you’ve read this far, congratulations. The 2010s have featured the most stunning photos of our solar system yet.

Johnson Space Centre Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy takes a break during a six-hour spacewalk on the International Space Station, August 22, 2013.

The New Horizons spacecraft took the first up-close snapshots of Pluto as it flew by in 2015. The probe launched toward Pluto and the asteroid belt at the edge our solar system in 2006.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute Four images from New Horizons were combined with colour data from the spacecraft to create this enhanced-colour global view of Pluto.

Jupiter’s turbulent clouds are still fodder for colourful, dynamic photos. NASA’s Juno mission to study the planet’s atmosphere and structure launched in 2011. It will continue returning photos, like this one from 2017, until it flings itself into the planet to end its mission in 2021.

Enhanced Image by Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran (CC BY-NC-SA) based on images provided Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS This enhanced-colour image of Jupiter’s bands of light and dark clouds was created by two citizen scientists using data from the camera on NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Three white storms known as the ‘String of Pearls’ are visible near the top.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which entered the red planet’s orbit in 2006, offers bird’s-eye views of the planet’s desert landscapes. This shot of wind-swept formations was taken in September of this year.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona An image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows sedimentary rock and sand within a 42-mile-wide impact crater on Mars.

The orbiter’s best images have come in the last decade, as scientists zero in on the most interesting places on the Martian surface, such as this field of carbon ice photographed in 2011.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona Near Mars’s south pole, it stays cold enough for frozen carbon dioxide to stick around all year.

The orbiter even captured this enhanced-colour shot of a freshly formed crater on the Martian surface in 2013.

REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona This impact crater is about 100 feet (30 meters) wide and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone in this photo taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on November 19, 2013. The crater was likely formed by an impact between July 2010 and May 2012.

Of course, there’s no place like home. A growing system of satellites offer detailed images of Earth with increasing accuracy. Even as we expand across the solar system, scientists are still working to understand our home planet.

NOAA/NASA A view of Earth taken at 1:07 p.m. EDT on January 15, 2017 by the GOES-16 satellite.

