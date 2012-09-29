The 12 Best Social Networking Apps

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider
Here’s our definitive list of the best social media apps you can get today.
The number one social network in the world is still trying to figure its place in the mobile world. Facebook has an app for almost every platform. Until recently, Facebook was a slow, clunky experience on the iPhone and iPad. But the company's latest update is noticeably faster and lets you upload photos almost immediately.
There's still a lot of work to go, but Facebook's newest apps are a step in the right direction.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, Windows Phone
Foursquare is the champion of check-ins. With over 20 million users, Foursquare helps you to keep in sync with your friends and what they are up to.
We love the badge system, which encourages visiting new and unique places. Foursquare is also an excellent way to discover new places to visit based on your friends' recommendations.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, Blackberry, and iOS
Google+ is the search giant's social network. And it happens to have a very excellent mobile app for Android and iOS.
A neat feature is the ability to video chat with up to 9 friends with mobile Hangouts. And if video isn't your thing, the app allows you to chat with a friend or all your friends at once with the text-based Messenger
Price: Free
Imo.im is a convenient way to stay on top of your instant message conversations.
The app is available for all major mobile phones and allows you to keep in touch with friends through Facebook Chat, Google Talk, Skype, MSN, ICQ/AIM, Yahoo, Jabber, Hyves, VKontakte, Myspace, and Steam.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS and Nokia.
Instagram changed the way we share photos using our mobile phones. The app is fast, fun, and simple.
With Instagram, you snap a photo, add a funky filter and other effects, and upload it to a news feed. Like any other social network, you can follow people to keep track of their photos.
Facebook recently agreed to buy Instagram, so expect tighter integration between the two services in the coming months.
Price: Free
LinkedIn's mobile app provides an excellent way to keep up with more than 175 million members worldwide. The app is well designed, syncs with your phone's calendar to help stay on top of meetings, and even lets you view and save recommended jobs.
Price: Free
Available on: Android,Blackberry, iOS, and Windows Phone
The official Twitter app allows all the Twitter features you're used to while on the go. You can Tweet, retweet, share photos, videos, web pages and more.
TweetDeck is the go-to app for Twitter power users. Tweetdeck allows seamless maintenance of multiple accounts in a handy column view.
Price: Free
Available on:
Official Twitter: Android, Blackberry, iOS, and Windows Phone
TweetDeck: Android, iOS, Mac OS X, and Google Chrome
Path takes the social network concept and makes it even more personalised. Path is meant for you to connect with family and close friends, limiting you to 150 connections.
Unlike other social networks, Path is mobile-only, meaning you can only access it on your smartphone or tablet.
Price: Free
Pinterest has taken the world by storm. The social network encourages you to find things you're interested in and 'pin' them to your virtual pinboard. Friends and fans can then follow along and comment or re-pin your items.
Just recently, the network released Android and iPad versions of its popular app.
Price: Free
Tumblr is one of the fastest growing blogging sites around. Think of it as Twitter meets WordPress. Tumblr lets you follow blogs and create simple updates for text, audio, photos, quotes, etc.
The Tumblr app gives you access to your dashboard of the blogs you follow and lets you create your own updates on the go.
Price: Free
WhatsApp is a cross-platform, real time mobile messenger. WhatsApp is an excellent alternative to text messaging because there is no cost to message and stay in touch with your friends. Think of it as a version of Apple's iMessage or RIM's BBM that will work across any device.
Price: $0.99, for iPhone. Free for all other platforms.
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, Symbian, Nokia S40, and Windows Phone
