The 16 most essential social media apps in the world

Periscope

What Twitter did for making micro-status updates, Periscope could do for live video broadcasts. That may explain why Twitter bought the app and its small team in February before it even launched.

If you've never used Periscope before, here's how it works: download the app to your phone, log in, and start a live video stream with your phone's camera. Your friends on Periscope and Twitter will be notified to tune in, and viewers can interact with broadcasts by commenting and leaving virtual hearts.

You can choose to save your broadcast for people to view on Periscope later, but every video shared on the service expires after 24 hours.

Periscope was born out of its CEO's frustration with the media's coverage of the Gezi protests in Turkey, and as it grows in popularity, people around the world are discovering how powerful it can be for sharing a unique perspective of what's happening.

Reporter Paul Ronzheimer recently used Periscope to document his journey with a group of Syrian refugees from Greece to Germany. 'In Germany we have been having a big discussion about the intensity of media coverage of this story. But on Periscope, everybody could see it was live,' he told The Guardian. 'It happened. No one was cutting it, no one was putting a two- or three-minute piece together after we filmed it. And for Germans, it was really good to understand the problems the refugees have been facing.'

Price: Free

Available on:

iOS, Android