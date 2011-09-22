10 Stunning European Soccer Arenas That Put American Stadiums To Shame

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Earlier this month, the ultra-modern Juventus Stadium opened in Turin.It is just the latest in a line of unique, boundary-pushing European soccer arenas that have been built in recent years.
These stadiums are consistently more interesting than their grey, bland American counterparts.
What makes it cool: Allianz is home to Munich's two biggest teams -- Bayern Munich and TSV 1860 Munchen. When Bayern plays, it lights up red. When 1860 Munchen players, it lights up blue.
Built: 2005
Source: The Telegraph
What makes it cool: It was designed by the same people who did Allianz Arena and the 'Bird's Nest' in Beijing. But instead of a bubble or a bird's nest, it looks like a glass flying saucer.
Built: 2009
What makes it cool: The stadium dips beautifully at its North End. This isn't just for aesthetics. The dip allows sunlight to hit the houses next to the stadium.
Built: 2011
Source: Architrecture Foundation
What makes it cool: It's partially covered with a glass tent. So the players still feel the elements while most of the crowd is safe from the rain or snow. You can walk along the top of the 'tent' in a guided tour for 40 euros.
Built: 1972
Source: Virtual Tourist
What makes it cool: It's built into a side of a limestone cliff. Stands run along both sidelines, but a severe rock wall rises just beyond one endline. It's nicknamed 'The Quarry'
Built: 2003
Source: Reuters
What makes it cool: This stadium replaced the old Estadio Da Luz. To keep the 'light' theme, architect Damon Lavelle designed the roof and supports of the stadium so that sun rays could shine through and light up the field
Built: 2003
Source: Planet Benefica
What makes it cool: It has a retractable roof that can open and close in just 15 minutes. But unlike retractable roofs in the U.S., it fits in seamlessly with the architecture of the stadium
Built: 2011
What makes it cool: English, German, and Spanish soccer have pulled away from Italian soccer in terms of revenue and quality in the past decade. Juventus Stadium is Italy's first modern soccer arena, and it's a symbol of Italian soccer's continued relevancy.
Built: 2011
What makes it cool: It's solid gold! No, it's not made of gold. But since almost all American stadiums are various shades of grey, a little colour wouldn't hurt.
Built: 2011
What makes it cool: It's the loudest stadium ever. 52,000 Galatasaray fans set the Guinness World Record for 'Loudest Crowd Roar at a Sports Stadium'
Built: 2011
