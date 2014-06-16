The 19 Best Soccer Players Working In Finance

During the World Cup, some trading floors on Wall Street might change the channel from stock market news to watch soccer (or football).
It turns out there are many former professional soccer players working in finance.
We’ve included a round up of them in the slides that follow. Please note, this list is not a ranking.
Finance Job: Phelan is now an advisor at Boston-area Cape Cod Wealth Strategies & Insurance Services, LLC.
Education: Wake Forest University (2004 to 2007)
Position: Central Defender/Central Midfielder
Soccer Highlights: He played professionally for the San Antonio Scorpions and the New England Revolution. In 2008, he was a first round draft pick in the Major League Soccer Super Draft. While at Wake Forest, he was the captain of the 2007 Division 1 National Championship team. He was also named First Team NSCAA All-American. He was the 2004 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Growing up, he was a member a number of national teams for various age groups.
Finance Job: He currently works for Hugh Hendry's Eclectica Asset Management.
Position: Goalkeeper
Soccer Highlights: Baardsen was born and raised in California. He ended up a goalkeeper for Tottenham. He went on to play for Norway even though he had never been there. He was the 3rd goalkeeper for the 1998 World Cup for Norway. He retired at age 25 to go into finance.
Finance Job: He's the founding partner of San Francisco-area wealth management firm Cypress Partners.
Education: University of California, Berkeley (1986 to 1991)
Position: Forward
Soccer Highlights: He was a three-time captain/MVP at Berkeley. In 1992, he was the second America to play in the Budesliga, Hamburg Sports Verin. In 1993, he got to play three games for the U.S. national team, including the 1993 U.S. Cup loss against Brazil. In 1994, he played in Denmark for Superliga and in 1996 he played for Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.
Finance Job: He works in fixed income sales at Morgan Stanley.
Education: University of Maryland (2000 to 2003) and The University of Chicago -- Booth School of Business
Position: Midfielder
Soccer Highlights: He played for the New York Red Bulls from 2004 until 2010. While in college, he got to play on the U.S Under-23 national team in Portugal as a defender.
Finance Job: He currently works as an account executive for Trustpilot. Before that, he worked for Fora Financial and MassMutual Financial Group's Lee Nolan and Koroghlian LLC.
Education: University of Virginia (2008 to 2012)
Position: Defender
Soccer Highlights: He played professionally for New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. While at UVA, he was captain of the men's 2009 ACC Championship team and the National Championship team.
Finance Job: He was an associate at financial planning firm Lenox Advisors. He's now an NBC sports analyst.
Education: University of Virginia (1999-2001)
Position: Midfielder
Soccer Highlights: He was drafted in the first round of the 2001 Major League Soccer superdraft to the Columbus Crew. He was named the 2001 MLS Rookie of the year and the 2003 MLS all star. He finished his pro soccer career with the LA Galaxy. He retired in February 2008 due to an injury.
Finance Job: Interest rate sales at Goldman Sachs
Education: Duke (2000 to 2003)
Position: Forward/Midfielder
Soccer Highlights: After Duke, Cila played professionally from 2004 to 2006. He played for the Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls.
BNP Paribas vice president Brian Kelly was a midfielder for the New Jersey MetroStars and the LA Galaxy.
Finance Job: He's currently a vice president at BNP Paribas. Before that, he was a VP at Goldman Sachs.
Education: Duke
Position: Midfielder
Soccer Highlights: From 1997 until 2001, he played professionally for the New Jersey MetroStars, the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Tampa Bay Mutiny.
Finance Job: He's a growth equity investor based in Boston.
Education: Duke and Vanderbilt
Position: Defender
Soccer Highlights: He played for the New England Revolution.
Finance Job: He's currently a senior analyst at NEPC. Before that, he worked for Standish Mellon Asset Management and State Street.
Education: Loyola Marymount and Boston University
Position: Defender
Soccer Highlights: He played professionally for the Real Salt Lake for MLS and the Rochester Rhinos for the United Soccer League. He retired in 2007.
Financial advisor William Hesmer was a member of the Major League Soccer Cup championship team in 2008.
Finance Job: He's currently a financial advisor for Raymond James.
Education: Wake Forest
Position: Goalie
Soccer Highlights: Hesmer was an NCAA All-American in men's soccer and an academic All-American. For the 2003-2004 season, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Student Athlete of the Year. He played professionally for the Columbus Crew and was a member of the 2008 Major League Soccer Cup championship team.
Finance Job: He works at Wunderlich Securities in Memphis. Before that, he was with Raymond James.
Education: The University of Memphis and Union University (MBA)
Position: Forward
Soccer Highlights: He played professionally for the Atlanta Silverbacks and the D.C. United. He was drafted in the 2nd round (19th overall) of the Major League Soccer Supplemental Draft in 2006. He scored for DC in a friendly against Scottish Premier League Champions Glasgow Celtic. While at the University of Memphis, Metcalf was the 3rd all-time leading goal scorer in the school's history.
Finance Job: He's a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Missouri.
Education: University of Kentucky
Position: Defender
Soccer Highlights: He was signed with D.C. United in 2010.
Alberto Munoz, who was one of the youngest soccer pros in the U.S., is a bilingual consultant for Scottrade.
Finance Job: He's a bilingual consultant for Scottrade in Miami.
Education: Florida International University
Soccer Highlights: After high school, Munoz was drafted by the Tampa Bay Mutiny during the 2000 Major League Soccer season. He played for them from 2000 to 2002. He was the fifth youngest pro athlete at the time.
Finance Job: He's a wealth manager for TIAA-CREF.
Education: University of Virginia (c/o 1994)
Position: Goalkeeper
Soccer Highlights: He played for DC United when they were MLS Cup champions in 1996. He also played several seasons with the New England Revolution.
Finance Job: He's a structured finance and capital markets specialist for Standard & Poor's.
Education: University of Denver and Columbia University
Soccer Highlights: Alizadeh played professionally for the United Soccer League and Major League Soccer with the Colorado Comets, Arizona Sahuaros, Cincinnati Riverhawks, and Colorado Rapids (developmental team). Trained in Germany and Italy with Bundesliga Oberliga team HTB and Italian third division team Lazio.
Finance Job: He's currently working as a vice president in private client wealth management for Oakwood Capital Management. Before that, he worked for Credit Suisse.
Education: University of Pennsylvania
Position: Goalkeeper
Soccer Highlights: He was named to the 2002 Men's Division I Soccer Team All America and well as the 2002 Ivy League Player of the Year. In 2004, he was drafted into the Major League Soccer by the Columbus Crew.
Finance Job: He's currently a vice president at Citigroup in equity derivatives.
Education: Rutgers
Position: Striker
Soccer Highlights: He signed a developmental contract with the New Jersey MetroStars in 2002.
