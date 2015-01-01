The 10 Best Snowboards On The Market

It’s that time of year to head to the mountains and start shredding the slopes.

With the expert help of FindTheBest, we found the best snowboards on the market. The boards are ranked with a Smart Rating scale which accounts for magazine awards, the model year, and price.

Check out which boards are the best this season.

10. 2014 CAPiTA Defenders of Awesome ($US400)

The CAPiTA Defenders of Awesome snowboard is designed for the advanced rider. The all-mountain board has a symmetrical twin shape and hybrid camber. The snowboard is $US50 less than the average advanced board, and was named Whitelines Snowboarding magazine’s top board for the 2013-2014 season.

9. 2015 K2 WWW Wide ($US400)

Show off all your snowboarding tricks with the K2 WWW Wide freestyle snowboard. The rocker-flat-rocker camber will help you carve down icy conditions and float through powder. The board is one of Snowboard magazine’s Platinum Picks.

8. 2015 K2 WWW Enjoyer ($US400)

The K2 WWW Enjoyer is another advanced freestyle board to make our list. The board’s twin shape allows the rider to land their freestyle tricks in any direction. Like the K2 WWW Wide, this board is also a Snowboard magazine Platinum Pick.

7. 2015 K2 WWW ($US400)

The K2 WWW snowboard is made for the intermediate boarder. The board has a soft flex, making it one of the most flexible boards on the market, allowing riders to have more control of the board while performing tricks. The board made Whitelines Snowboarding magazine’s list of top boards.

6. 2015 Salomon Sabotage ($US400)

The freestyle Salomon Sabotage snowboard has a flat camber and medium flexibility. The flat camber provides more stability while the medium flex allows for control at higher speeds, yet can bend when riding rails. Transworld Snowboarding magazine gave the board a Good Wood award.

5. 2014 CAPiTA Birds of a Feather ($US380)

The CAPiTA Birds of a Feather board is the first women’s board to make our list. The all-mountain board has medium flexibility, a hybrid camber, and is designed for the advanced female rider. The board is also one of Snowboard magazine’s Platinum Picks.

4. 2015 DC PBJ ($US350)



The DC PBJ has the traditional positive camber that allows for precise turns and has a spring-like effect to allow for an extra “pop” when you’re at the snowboarding park. It comes in six sizes, and earned a Good Wood award from Transworld Snowboarding magazine.

3. 2011 K2 Eco Pop ($US449)



The top women’s board to make the list is the all-mountain K2 Eco Pop. The board is designed for the intermediate female rider, has a traditional positive camber, and a directional twin shape. Snowboard magazine gave the board the Platinum Pick and Best of Test awards.

2. 2013 Salomon The Villain ($US449)

The all-mountain Salomon The Villain board is flexible yet stable with its medium-soft flex. Transworld Snowboarding Magazine gave it a Good Wood award, saying, “It has a milled core and sidecut to match, along with a grip of other features for slaying the park.”

1. 2015 Burton Family Tree Flight Attendant ($US500)

The all-mountain Burton Family Tree Flight Attendant is the best snowboard on the market, earning a 100 on the Smart Rating Scale. The board has a rocker-camber, directional shape, and medium-stiff flex. The Burton board is a top pick from Whitelines Snowboarding magazine, Outside magazine, and Snowboard magazine.

Outside said,”As the name suggests, pro Nicolas Mueller’s design flew over pillowtops and handled well in soft, uneven terrain… The topsheet is made from recycled Mountain Dew bottles (seriously) and weighs next to nothing, a big reason why throwing the featherlight Flight Attendant around on big days feels so effortless.”

