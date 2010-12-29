Here Are The Best Snowpocalypse Headlines From The Last 24 Hours

Is there anything copyeditors love more than a good snowstorm?



Not judging by some of the headlines we’ve seen in the last 24 hrs.

With the exception of the NYT (right), which went for drama, most newsers opted for puns…some better than others.

Here’s a collection of the best snowmageddon headlines we’ve seen online and in the papers.

