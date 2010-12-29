Here Are The Best Snowpocalypse Headlines From The Last 24 Hours

Anika Anand
nyt

Is there anything copyeditors love more than a good snowstorm?

Not judging by some of the headlines we’ve seen in the last 24 hrs. 

With the exception of the NYT (right), which went for drama, most newsers opted for puns…some better than others.

Here’s a collection of the best snowmageddon headlines we’ve seen online and in the papers.

Ice Scream!

New York Post

Now, Melt!

New York Daily News

The Brrrfect Storm

Delaware State News

From snow to whoa

Wral.com

Gee blizz! New York socked by snow

NY Post

Snow fly zone

Queenscourier.com

No-mageddon: The Washington, D.C. snow hole

Voices.washingtonpost.com

Snow Maggetin' Gipped

Abc2news.com

The Snow Must Go On

Wsj.com

S'no Foolin'

Westpost-news.com

BONUS: Have You Been Plowed?

Unfortunately, the Times's City Room blog changed this awesome headline to a more specific: 'Has Your Street Been Plowed?' before we could get a screenshot of the first headline. But their Twitter feed does show the original! (We love that you can't delete your tweets).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.