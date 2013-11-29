The 9 Best 'Saturday Night Live' Holiday Sketches

NBC Alec Baldwin plays Peter Schweddy in a December 1998 episode of ‘SNL.’

On Saturday, “

The Hunger Games” actor

Josh Hutcherson hosteda Thanksgiving-themed episode of “

Saturday Night Live,” kicking off what might perhaps be our favourite time of year on the weekly variety show.

Since the early 1990s, the super funny “SNL” cast and celebrity hosts have staged song-and-dances, mock talk shows, and cartoon — all in the name of the holidays.

From Adam Sandler’s ode to Chanukah, to Alec Baldwin’s spherical holiday snacks, and of course, the 2006 digital short by The Lonely Island about a special boxed gift for the ladies, “SNL” hasn’t ceased to entertain us .

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so for that, we’re taking a look back at some of the funniest “SNL” skits of all time.

'The Chanukah Song' (1994) Before making it big in comedy movies, Adam Sandler was a five-year 'SNL' cast member, and one of his most memorable performances came via a December 1994 episode. In 'The Chanukah Song' -- a follow-up to his 1991 'The Thanksgiving Song' -- Sandler sings about Jewish children feeling alienated during the Christmas season. Sandler rhymes, 'Tell your friend Veronica/It's time to celebrate Chanukah/I hope I get a harmonicah/Oh this lovely, lovely Chanukah.' 'Motivational Santa' (1994) The late Chris Farley was by far one of 'SNL's' most memorable cast members, and though he appeared as a variety of characters (ahem, Chippendales) throughout his career, he often played Matt Foley, an over-the-top motivational speaker. In this December 1994 'SNL' episode, Foley returns as a department store Santa Claus, frequently reminding that he, of course, lives in a van down by the river. NPR's Delicious Dish - 'Schweddy Balls' (1998) The Delicious Dish was a regular sketch on 'SNL' featuring cast members Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon discussing often-monotonous cooking topics on an NPR talk show. In a December 1998 episode, Alec Baldwin joined the sketch as Pete Schweddy, famous for his spherical food items made of various ingredients, aka 'Schweddy Balls.' The 1998 sketch did so well that it has since appeared on every 'SNL' Christmas sketch compilation episode. 'Christmas for the Jews' (2005) Motown singer Darlene Love provided the vocals for 2005's 'Christmas for the Jews' -- an 'SNL' cartoon telling how Jewish people celebrate Christmas while Christians hole up at home for the holiday. 'Glengarry Glen-Christmas' (2005) In 'Glengarry Glen Christmas,' Alec Baldwin joins Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, and Amy Poehler in a mock Santa's Workshop. Baldwin plays Winters Breath, a crude and mean head elf visiting from the home office whose number one rule is 'Always be cobbling.' 'I Wish It Was Christmas Today' (2002) In 2002, Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Chris Cattan, Tracy Morgan dressed up in goofy costumes (that's Fallon imitating Harry Potter) to sing 'I Wish It Was Christmas Today.'' Needless to say, it was pretty funny. So funny that they returned in 2011 to perform the Christmas song once again. 'Homelessville' (2006) Justin Timberlake was the host and musical guest on a December 2006 episode of 'Saturday Night Live.' That night JT debuted Homelessville, a spin-off of his 2003 skit, Omeletteville. Dressed as a Cup O' Soup, Timberlake and a Salvation Army Santa Claus compete (via song-and-dance) for a prime spot outside the local shopping center. 'D**** in a Box' (2006) No one can forget the night in 2006 that comedy troupe The Lonely Island debuted 'D*** in a Box' on 'Saturday Night Live.' The song and accompanying music video tells of two early 1990s R&B singers (played by Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg) and how they've discovered the perfect gift to give their ladies for Christmas. 'Santa's My Boyfriend' (2006) Kirsten Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler are each individually hilarious, but put them together and you know you're in for a good laugh. In 'Santa's My Boyfriend,' three female friends decorate a Christmas tree, talk about their plans for the holiday, and sing about their mutual boyfriend -- Santa. (video provider='vimeo' id='56209066' size='xlarge' align='center') Want to see who's not celebrating Thanksgiving today? Check Out 17 American TV Shows That Started In Other Countries >

