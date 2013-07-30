RANKED: These Are The Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Right Now

Google smartwatch concept

It seems like every major tech company, along with a handful of smaller startups, is working on a smartwatch.



Apple, Google, Samsung, and Microsoft are all expected to release their own smartwatches.

Just last month, Foxconn showed off an iPhone-compatible smartwatch that can measure the wearer’s vital signs like heart beat and respiration.

Thanks to David Schmidt of comparison shopping platform FindTheBest, we can now provide you with a definitive comparison of all the smartwatches out there.

FindTheBest ranked the smartwatches based on how smart they actually are. The rating is based on an aggregate of reviews from CNET, PC Mag, Wired, and Laptop Mag.

