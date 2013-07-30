RANKED: These Are The Best Smartwatches You Can Buy Right Now

It seems like every major tech company, along with a handful of smaller startups, is working on a smartwatch.
Apple, Google, Samsung, and Microsoft are all expected to release their own smartwatches.
Just last month, Foxconn showed off an iPhone-compatible smartwatch that can measure the wearer’s vital signs like heart beat and respiration.
Thanks to David Schmidt of comparison shopping platform FindTheBest, we can now provide you with a definitive comparison of all the smartwatches out there.
FindTheBest ranked the smartwatches based on how smart they actually are. The rating is based on an aggregate of reviews from CNET, PC Mag, Wired, and Laptop Mag.
Name: MetaWatch FRAME
Smart rating: 40
Price: $199
Average battery life: 6 days
About: The MetaWatch FRAME notifies you of things like incoming calls, low battery on your smartphone, and text messages. comes in both black and white. Overall, it's a well-built watch but could use some more software functionality.
Name: Eco-Drive Proximity by Citizen
Smart rating: 52
Price: $362
Average battery life: 1,095 days
About: The Proximity is more of a true smart watch and less of a tiny computer that you wear on your wrist. It won't tell you who's calling, but it will vibrate to let you know that someone is calling. The Proximity also vibrates when you get an email, or have an upcoming calendar appointment.
Name: Cookoo
Smart rating: 55
Price: $129
Average battery life: 274 days
About: The Cookoo watch is a beautifully designed affordable smartwatch with a long battery life. But it lacks a lot of desired features that have become common among smartwatches. For example, it doesn't display message information and it also doesn't alert you for text or emails as of now.
Though, it will notify you of incoming and missed calls, Facebook messages and posts, and calendar reminders.
Name: MetaWatch STRATA
Smart rating: 64
Price: $129
Average battery life: 6 days
About: The MetaWatch Strata has more features than a lot of smartwatches out there. Depending on how tech savvy you are, you may love or hate the customisable widgets.
It's not quite as intuitive as the Pebble smartwatch and the Android support seems to be subpar.
Name: I'm Watch
Smart rating: 76
Price: $499, but currently on sale for $299
Average battery life: .25 days
About: The I'm Watch got a lot of buzz when it first launched, but didn't get the best reviews. It can pair with your smartphone to show incoming notifications and even runs Android apps. But the software can be a bit buggy and the battery life is horrendous.
Name: Passport by Martian
Smart rating: 83
Price: $299
Average battery life: 7 days
About: The Passport pairs to your iOS or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. You can set it up to receive notifications and even send texts directly from your watch.
But for what you get, the Passport is overpriced. It's stylish, but CNET says it's more of novelty than a must-have accessory.
Name: Sony SmartWatch
Smart rating: 88
Price: $129
Average battery life: 3 days
About: Sony's Android-powered SmartWatch launched last year. It syncs with apps like Twitter and Facebook, but it doesn't seem to respond well to touch controls. It's also not compatible with iOS phones.
Sony is gearing up to release the SmartWatch 2 this fall, which should have more apps, better battery life, and a cleaner user interface.
Name: Pebble
Smart rating: 100
Price: $220
Average battery life: 7 days
About: Kickstarter success Pebble is the best smartwatch out there today. It features customisable watch faces, downloadable apps, and is water resistant. Once more developers get on board, Pebble has the potential to be even more useful than it already is.
Apple's iWatch would likely be seamlessly integrated with the majority of Apple's products and services.
An Apple iWatch could also potentially eliminate passwords all together, former Apple employee Bruce Tognazzini speculated earlier this year. It could also make sure you never lose your iPhone again by alerting you the second you start to move out of range from your phone.
Google is working on a smartwatch of its own, but there's still no word on a release date or pricing.
Google secured a patent for a smartwatch with a flip-up display back in October 2012.
As described in the filing, the smartwatch would be able to give directions, retrieve product information, and display e-mail notifications.
Samsung's upcoming smartwatch will perform many of the same tasks as a smartphone, Samsung VP of Mobile Lee Young Hee told Bloomberg earlier this year.
Samsung has been working on it for a while now, Hee said, but there's no word on concrete features, pricing, or release date.
Microsoft's Surface team is reportedly working on a smartwatch. The details are still pretty limited, but sources familiar with the matter told The Verge that the watch would have interchangeable colour bands. It will also reportedly be made from a type of 'translucent aluminium' called oxynitride aluminium.
Microsoft tried to make smartwatches happen all the way back in 2004 with the introduction of its Smart Personal Objects Technology (SPOT). The platform made it possible to send content like news and weather over FM radio waves to devices running SPOT. But Microsoft killed the platform in 2008.
