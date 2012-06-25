RANKED: The Best Smartphones Of The Year So Far

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Now that we’ve reached the halfway point of the year, it’s worth taking a look at the best smartphones we’ve seen so far.Most of these phones were introduced at the big Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year.
If you’re in the market for a new phone this summer, we’ve ranked the best new ones you should be looking at.
Note: This list only ranks new phones introduced in 2012.
The Droid RAZR MAXX is essentially a clone of the Droid Razr. However, it's a bit thicker to fit a massive batter that can easily last all day...and then some. While we're not crazy about Motorola's Android phones, the RAZR MAXX is important for anyone who really cares about battery life.
Click here for our full Motorola Droid RAZR MAXX review >
Price: $299.99 with a two-year contract (Verizon)
The Samsung Galaxy Note is a decent phone, but we're still not sold on the whole smartphone/tablet hybrid concept. We think the Galaxy Note is simply too big. We're also not crazy about the included stylus.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy Note review >
Price: $249.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
If you're looking for something a bit different, Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 platform is the best place to start. And if you're on a budget, check out Samsung's Focus 2. The phone features a gorgeous screen, connects to AT&T's super fast LTE network, and costs a very reasonable $49.99.
Click here for our full Samsung Focus 2 4G LTE review >
Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
Simply put, the Nokia Lumia 900 is the best Windows Phone you can buy. It features an incredible, unique design, and connects to AT&T's LTE network. It's also a bargain at $100.
However, the Lumia 900 won't get the upgrade to the next version of Windows Phone, called Windows Phone 8. While it's a decent phone right now, it's going to be pretty much obsolete in a few months.
Click here for our full Nokia Lumia 900 review >
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
HTC has a critical hit with its 'One' series of smartphones. The T-Mobile version is called the One S. It runs the latest version of Android, called Ice Cream Sandwich, and includes some excellent additional features and services from HTC.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract (T-Mobile)
Sprint's version of the HTC One is called the EVO 4G LTE. It's a great phone, but don't let the name full you. Sprint's LTE network isn't live yet, so you're going to be stuck on 3G until Sprint adds service to your city.
Click here for our full HTC EVO 4G LTE review >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract (Sprint)
Google's flagship Android phone, the Galaxy Nexus, recently landed on Sprint after being a Verizon exclusive for a few months. The phone offers a 'clean' Android experience, meaning you won't find any add-on software from the manufacturer or carrier. If you want to try Android the way Google intends you to, this is your best option.
Click here for our review of the Verizon model of the Galaxy Nexus >
Price: $149.99 with a two year contract (Sprint and Sprint), $399 for the unlocked model from Google (works on T-Mobile and AT&T)
This is the best phone HTC has to offer right now. And it's one of the best phones available, period. The One X has a gorgeous display housed in a sturdy polycarbonate plastic body. It also connects to AT&T's zippy LTE network.
Click here for our full review of the HTC One X >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
Samsung's new flagship Android phone is the best new smartphone of the year so far. This is Samsung's first device to ship with the latest version of Android, and Samsung has added a bunch of neat stuff to the operating system. It sports a giant 4.8-inch display that is one of the best we've ever seen on a mobile device. It's gorgeous.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy S III review >
Price: Starts at $199.99 with a two-year contract, but price varies by carrier (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular)
