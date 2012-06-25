RANKED: The Best Smartphones Of The Year So Far

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Now that we’ve reached the halfway point of the year, it’s worth taking a look at the best smartphones we’ve seen so far.Most of these phones were introduced at the big Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year.



If you’re in the market for a new phone this summer, we’ve ranked the best new ones you should be looking at.

Note: This list only ranks new phones introduced in 2012.

