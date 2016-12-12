The 20 best smartphones in the world

I’ve shaken things up at the very top of this list this month, and I no longer consider the iPhone 7 series the top smartphone you can buy.

In its place is a phone that I thoroughly enjoyed using and which highlights the iPhone 7’s lacking features.

Here’s our list of the best smartphones you can buy.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the retailer. Compatibility of each device with local mobile networks may vary depending on the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.