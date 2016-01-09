The best 20 smartphones in the world

New year? New phone.
If you’re looking to start things off with a fresh device, here’s our ranking of the best phones you can buy.
Note: All prices below indicate how much the phones typically cost without a carrier contract. Prices may vary depending on the retailer.
The BlackBerry Passport may look strange, but a lot of BlackBerry fans seem to love it. It has a really nice physical keyboard, but the key feature is its unique square design.
Price: $549
If you were a BlackBerry fan back in the company's heyday, you're going to love the BlackBerry Classic. It looks similar to older BlackBerry models, but features a sharp touchscreen and an excellent physical keyboard.
Price: $379
If you must have a Windows phone, there's only one device to consider: Microsoft's Lumia 950. Although reviews were pretty bad, this phone does hold some promise for people who need Microsoft apps to do everything. It also has a really nice camera and can connect to a keyboard, mouse, and monitor and let you run a lightweight version of Windows.
Price: $600
The BlackBerry Priv is a huge departure for BlackBerry. Instead of running BlackBerry's own operating system, the Priv runs Android. While it may look like a standard Android phone, the Priv actually has a slide-out keyboard. This could be a great device for those who want a physical keyboard but still have access to Google's apps and services that aren't available on other BlackBerry devices.
Click here for the BlackBerry Priv review >>
Price: $700
The OnePlus X is a good option if you want a cheap Android phone. It has a nice design and decent specs, but only costs $250.
Click here to see photos of the OnePlus X >>
Price: $250
If you're looking for a decent Android phone at a rock-bottom price, you should check out the Moto G. It's not the most powerful phone, but it will be good enough for just about anything the average user can throw at it. And it's tough to beat that price tag.
Price: $180
The HTC One M9 is the latest flagship phone from HTC. It has a nice, premium design, but it's nothing special other than that. It's also missing key premium features like a mobile payments system and fingerprint sensor.
Price: $550
The iPhone 6 Plus is still one of the best jumbo-sized phones you can buy today. And by buying last year's model, you can get nearly the same experience as the new iPhone 6S Plus while saving $100.
Price: $649
The iPhone 6 may be over a year old, but it's still a good option if you want to save some money on an iPhone. Plus, the iPhone 6 looks exactly like the iPhone 6S. No one will know you have last year's phone.
Price: $549
The OnePlus 2 is an excellent choice if you're looking for a well-made phone with premium specs but don't want to spend to much. The device is made by a Chinese startup called OnePlus, and the only way to get one is by ordering through the company directly. But be patient. Supplies are extremely limited.
Price: $329
The Moto X Pure Edition is one of the most surprising new phones to launch in the last year. It runs a nearly pure version of Android, although there are some Motorola-specific apps and features. (They're not intrusive at all though.)
Price: $399
It may look like an iPhone, but the HTC One A9 is totally different on the inside. The latest device from HTC sports a premium design and minimal changes to Android. It's a great experience if you can past the fact some may confuse it for the iPhone.
Price: $499
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S6 is a great all-around device if you're looking for a beautiful phone. It has everything you'd expect from a premium device on top of the great design, including a fast and accurate fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay, the company's new mobile payments system.
Warning: The new Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S7, is coming at the end of February. You might want to wait.
Click here for the Galaxy S6 review >>
Price: $600
The Galaxy Note 5 is a killer big-screen phone. Like previous versions of the Note, it has a large, vibrant display and a stylus for taking notes. The new metal and glass design is great too.
Price: $740
The Galaxy S6 Edge+ is a jumbo-sized version of the 'regular' S6 Edge. It's also the best smartphone Samsung has ever made. The curved screen may not add much extra functionality, but boy is it pretty.
Price: $815
The Nexus 5X is one of Google's newest flagships, and it's one of the best phones you can buy today. The only true rival it has is the iPhone and its big brother the Nexus 6p. If you don't want an iPhone and want to see the best of Android, then the Nexus 5X won't disappoint.
Price: $379
The Nexus 6P is a slightly larger version of the new Nexus 5X. It's made by Huawei, a Chinese smartphone company with an excellent reputation for hardware. It's also the best Android phone you can buy today.
Price: $499
Click here to see how the Nexus 6P camera compares to the iPhone 6S >>
The new iPhone 6S Plus is the best of the big-screen phones. It may look the same as the previous model, but it has some new features like 3D Touch, which can detect how hard you press down on the screen and open up a new layer of controls for you apps.
Price: $749
The iPhone 6S is the best phone you can buy.
In addition to beautiful hardware, iPhone owners are guaranteed to always get the best apps first from third-party developers and reliable software updates with the latest and greatest features from Apple. No other device can offer that.
Price: $649
Samsung is expected to announce its next Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S7, at the end of February.
According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, the Galaxy S7 will have a pressure-sensitive screen, just like the one on the iPhone 6s. That means you'll be able to access more controls and options in apps by pressing down a little harder on the screen.
The phone is also said to come in two forms: One with a standard screen, and one with a screen that slightly curves around the edges.
