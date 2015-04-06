RANKED: The best smartphones in the world

It’s a big month for Android lovers.
The two newest flagship Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 go on sale April 10. If you’re in the market for a new phone, this is a good month to buy.
We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price.
We only consider phones that are available in the U.S. at the time of publication. We list approximate prices for what phones cost without a contract. Prices vary from carrier to carrier and retailer to retailer.
You can see March’s smartphone rankings here.
BlackBerry has gone back to the basics.
Its latest phone, the Classic, looks a lot like the BlackBerry Bold from a few years ago. It has a physical keyboard, trackpad, and larger screen. If you want a phone with a keyboard, the Classic is the best phone to buy.
Price: $US449 unlocked from BlackBerry
The Nokia Lumia 830 is one of the newest phones from Microsoft. It runs the Windows Phone 8 operating system and has a sharp 5-inch screen.
Price: About $US420 on AT&T
The HTC One M8 For Windows is the best phone you can buy running the Windows Phone operating system. It has a gorgeous metal body and the new version of Windows Phone, 8.1, which includes the excellent digital assistant Cortana.
Click here for the HTC One M8 for Windows review >>
Price: Around $US600
The Note Edge is similar to the Galaxy Note 4, but it has a secondary screen on the side that changes depending on what app you're using. The 'edge' screen can also display information like news updates and other notifications when the rest of the screen is switched off.
Click here for the Galaxy Note Edge review >>
Price: About $US950
Apple's iPhone 5S may be well over a year old, but it's still a really good phone, especially if you don't want a bigger screen. If you want a great iPhone experience at a discount, get the iPhone 5S. However, if you want the best experience, you're better off spending the extra $US100 on an iPhone 6.
Click here for the iPhone 5S review>>
Price: Starts at $US549
LG's current flagship, the G3, has one of the sharpest displays ever put on a smartphone. It's also massive thanks to its 5.5-inch display. That makes the G3 more like a phablet than a standard smartphone.
It's a good Android phone, but LG put the power and volume keys on the back of the device, which is pretty awkward.
Warning: LG will likely announce its next phone, the G4, later in April.
Click here for the LG G3 review >>
Price: Around $US500
Google's newest flagship phone is the Nexus 6, a massive device with a 6-inch screen. It's made by Motorola and is the first phone to run Lollipop, the new version of Android with a brand new design.
Click here for the Nexus 6 review >>
Price: Starts at $US649.
What if you could get a smartphone with a huge 5.5-inch screen, great software, and zippy internal specs that rival the best smartphones?
That's what Chinese startup OnePlus did with its flagship phone, the One. The OnePlus One only costs $US300 unlocked, which is much cheaper than other premium phones like the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S5, which can cost $US650 or more.
The downside? Supplies are extremely limited.
Click here for the OnePlus One Review >>
Price: $US300 unlocked
Motorola's new Moto X, which launched in September, is a strong contender for best Android phone. Similar to Google's Nexus 6, the Moto X runs a nearly clean version of Android, meaning you get software updates a lot faster. The phone also looks really nice and has a 5.2-inch display.
Click here for the Moto X review >>
Price: Around $US500
HTC's newest flagship phone, the One M9, is a minor iteration over last year's model. It has a better camera, slightly tweaked design, and faster processor. But other than that, it's pretty much the same phone HTC made before.
Click here for the HTC One M9 review >>
Price: Starts at $US650*
*The HTC One M9 is available for preorder now. It goes on sale April 10.
Samsung's new Galaxy Note 4 is the best Android phablet you can buy.
It has an incredibly crisp 5.7-inch screen, the best display ever used on a smartphone. It also has a metal frame around the edges, which makes the phone feel a lot sturdier than previous versions. If you want a phablet-sized phone, the Galaxy Note 4 is one of the top devices you should consider.
Click here for the Galaxy Note 4 review >>
Price: About $US750.
The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is a variation on the company's new flagship phone. It can do everything the 'regular' Galaxy S6 does, but comes with a curved display that looks really nice.
Click here for the Galaxy S6 review >>
Price: About $US750*
*The Galaxy S6 Edge is available for preorder now. It goes on sale April 10.
The Samsung Galaxy S6 is the best phone Samsung has ever made and the best Android phone you can buy.
It's Samsung's first phone with a premium metal and glass design. It also has the best camera and screen ever put on a smartphone.
Click here for the Samsung Galaxy S6 review >>
Price: Starts at about $US650*
*The Samsung Galaxy S6 is available for preorder now. It goes on sale April 10.
If you don't want a big-screen phablet, the iPhone 6 is the best phone you can buy. Unless you really like using Android or Windows Phones, the iPhone 6 should be your first choice.
Why? It's the perfect mix of design, hardware specs, and app selection. Apple also finally caught up to its competitors by adding a larger screen to the iPhone 6. It's 4.7 inches, up from the 4-inch screen on the iPhone 5S.
Click here for the iPhone 6 review >>
Price: Starts at $US649.
The iPhone 6 Plus is the best phone for most people. Yes, the 5.5-inch screen is huge and may feel cumbersome to some, but you get the added bonus of incredible battery life. It's also a lot thinner and easier to manage compared to other phablets.
If you're trying to decide between the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, go with the Plus.
Click here for the iPhone 6 Plus review >>
Price: Starts at $US749.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.