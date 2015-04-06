RANKED: The best smartphones in the world

Business Insider The new HTC One M9.

It’s a big month for Android lovers.

The two newest flagship Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 go on sale April 10. If you’re in the market for a new phone, this is a good month to buy.

We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price.

We only consider phones that are available in the U.S. at the time of publication. We list approximate prices for what phones cost without a contract. Prices vary from carrier to carrier and retailer to retailer.

You can see March’s smartphone rankings here.

