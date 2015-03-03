RANKED: The best smartphones in the world

The spring is going to be a big month for smartphones. Both HTC and Samsung recently announced their new flagship phones: The HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S 6.
But if you don’t want to wait until April, there are plenty of great phones available to buy today.
We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are available in the U.S. at the time of publication. We list approximate prices for what phones cost without a contract. Prices vary from carrier to carrier and retailer to retailer. You can see February’s smartphone rankings here.
BlackBerry has gone back to the basics.
Its latest phone, the Classic, looks a lot like the BlackBerry Bold from a few years ago. It has a physical keyboard, trackpad, and larger screen. If you want a phone with a keyboard, the Classic is the best phone to buy.
Price: $US449 unlocked from BlackBerry.
The Nokia Lumia 830 is one of the newest phones from Microsoft. It runs the Windows Phone 8 operating system and has a sharp 5-inch screen.
Price: About $US450 on AT&T.
The HTC One M8 For Windows is the best phone you can buy running the Windows Phone operating system. It has a gorgeous metal body and the new version of Windows Phone, 8.1, which includes the excellent digital assistant Cortana.
Price: Around $US600.
The Note Edge is similar to the Galaxy Note 4, but it has a secondary screen on the side that changes depending on what app you're using. The 'edge' screen can also display information like news updates and other notifications when the rest of the screen is switched off.
Price: About $US945.
Apple's iPhone 5S may be well over a year old, but it's still a really good phone, especially if you don't want a bigger screen. If you want a great iPhone experience at a discount, get the iPhone 5S. However, if you want the best experience, you're better off spending the extra $US100 on an iPhone 6.
Price: Starts at $US549.
Samsung's Galaxy S5 will only be around for another month or so before it's replaced by the Galaxy S 6 and Galaxy S 6 Edge. However, the new Samsung phones don't have classic Samsung features like a removeable battery or expandable memory, so if those things are important to you, buy the Galaxy S5 now.
Price: Around $US610.
The HTC One (M8) is about to be replaced by its successor, the M9, later this spring. But it's still a really nice phone with a metal unibody construction. You can probably find it at a discount if you shop around.
Price: Around $US540.
LG's current flagship, the G3, has one of the sharpest displays ever put on a smartphone. It's also massive thanks to its 5.5-inch display. That makes the G3 more like a phablet than a standard smartphone.
It's a good Android phone, but LG put the power and volume keys on the back of the device, which is pretty awkward.
Price: Around $US599.
Sony's flagship Z3 phone is one of the best Android phones to come out this year. It has a sharp 5.2-inch screen, incredible camera, and is resistant to water.
Price: About $US630.
Google's newest flagship phone is the Nexus 6, a massive device with a 6-inch screen. It's made by Motorola and is the first phone to run Lollipop, the new version of Android with a brand new design.
Price: Starts at $US649.
What if you could get a smartphone with a huge 5.5-inch screen, great software, and zippy internal specs that rival the best smartphones?
That's what Chinese startup OnePlus did with its flagship phone, the One. The OnePlus One only costs $US300 unlocked, which is much cheaper than other premium phones like the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S5, which can cost $US650 or more.
The downside? Supplies are extremely limited.
Price:
$US300 unlocked. Works on T-Mobile or AT&T.
Motorola's new Moto X, which launched in September, is a strong contender for best Android phone. Similar to Google's Nexus 6, the Moto X runs a nearly clean version of Android, meaning you get software updates a lot faster. The phone also looks really nice and has a 5.2-inch display.
Price: Around $US500.
Samsung's new Galaxy Note 4 is the best phone the company has ever made.
It has an incredibly crisp 5.7-inch screen, the best display ever used on a smartphone. It also has a metal frame around the edges, which makes the phone feel a lot sturdier than previous versions. If you want a phablet-sized phone, the Galaxy Note 4 is one of the top devices you should consider.
Price: About $US750.
If you don't want a big-screen phablet, the iPhone 6 is the best phone you can buy. Unless you really like using Android or Windows Phones, the iPhone 6 should be your first choice.
Why? It's the perfect mix of design, hardware specs, and app selection. Apple also finally caught up to its competitors by adding a larger screen to the iPhone 6. It's 4.7 inches, up from the 4-inch screen on the iPhone 5S.
Price: Starts at $US649.
The iPhone 6 Plus is the best phone for most people. Yes, the 5.5-inch screen is huge and may feel cumbersome to some, but you get the added bonus of incredible battery life. It's also a lot thinner and easier to manage compared to other phablets.
If you're trying to decide between the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, go with the Plus.
Price: Starts at $US749.
Samsung's new Galaxy S 6 launches April 10. It will come in two versions: The 'regular' Galaxy S 6 and the Galaxy S 6 Edge with a curved screen.
This is the best-looking phone Samsung has every made. It's all glass and metal, and the Edge version is especially unique.
The HTC One M9 is an evolution of last year's model. It looks similar, but it's also thinner, lighter, and easier to hold. The M9 also has a powerful 20 MP camera.
