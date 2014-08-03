RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World

Don’t let the impending new iPhone scare you away from buying a new smartphone if you need one.

Here’s out list of the best smartphones available today, ranked.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are available in the U.S. at the time of publication. We’ve listed discounted prices carriers give for signing a contract at the time of publication. You can see July’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.