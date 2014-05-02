RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World

Unless you really want to wait for the rumoured big-screen iPhone 6, now is a great time to buy a smartphone.

In the last few months, both HTC and Samsung launched new flagship phones that are pretty good. And there are plenty of solid older devices that you can buy at a steep discount.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the U.S. at the time of publication. We’ve listed discounted prices carriers give for signing a contract at the time of publication. You can see April’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.