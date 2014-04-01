RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World Right Now

If you’re ready for a new smartphone, now is a good time to buy.

Smartphone makers are refreshing their lineups this spring with a bunch of new flagship devices. Plus, there are several models from last year that hold up very well.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the U.S. at the time of publication. We’ve listed discounted prices carriers give for signing a contract at the time of publication. You can see March’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.