RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World

Welcome to smartphone launch season.

Samsung has already announced its new flagship phone, and more from HTC and Nokia are reportedly on the way.

If you need to buy a new device now, here are the best ones.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the U.S. at the time of publication. We’ve listed discounted prices carriers give for signing a contract at the time of publication. You can see February’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.