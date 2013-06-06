The Only Smartphones Worth Buying Right Now [RANKED]

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the space is packed with a ton of new top-tier devices.



In the last few months, just about every major manufacturer except Apple has released a new flagship device.

Let’s take a look at the best phones you can buy now.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the US at the time of publication. You can see last month’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.