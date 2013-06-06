The Only Smartphones Worth Buying Right Now [RANKED]

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the space is packed with a ton of new top-tier devices.
In the last few months, just about every major manufacturer except Apple has released a new flagship device.
Let’s take a look at the best phones you can buy now.
Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the US at the time of publication. You can see last month’s smartphone rankings here.
The Q10 is BlackBerry's first device running the company's new BlackBerry 10 operating system with a physical keyboard.
It's a good phone, but you should only consider buying it if having a keyboard is the only feature you really care about. New BlackBerry 10 phones don't have a good app selection, and the Q10's touchscreen is much smaller than other top-tier phones.
Click here for the full review of the BlackBerry Q10 >
Price: $200 on Verizon (pre-order), $200 on AT&T (pre-order), $100 down plus $20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile. Available soon on Sprint.
Even though the iPhone 4S is approaching its second birthday, it's still a pretty good phone if you're on a budget. Plus you get access to the best ecosystem of apps, games, movies, and music from Apple.
Price: Starts at $99 with a two-year contract on most carriers, $69 down on T-Mobile. (Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T)
Samsung still sells its flagship phone from last year, the Galaxy S III. The phone is nearly identical to the current flagship Galaxy S4, but has a slightly smaller screen and thicker body.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy S III review >
Price: Price varies by carrier, but you can get it for $100 or less with a two-year contract many places. (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile)
The Z10 is BlackBerry's first phone to run the company's new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10.
The Z10 is a solid piece of hardware, plus BlackBerry 10 is an impressive mobile operating system. Unfortunately, the phone has a pretty weak app selection compared to the iPhone and Android phones. If you like apps and games, you're going to be disappointed
Click here for our review of the BlackBerry Z10 >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon or AT&T. $99.99 plus $18 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
Nokia's flagship 900-series Lumia Windows Phones come in two varieties now: The Lumia 920 and Lumia 928. On the inside, both are pretty much the same phone. The only big differences between the two are the design and carrier.
The Lumia 920 is only available on AT&T and the Lumia 928 is only available on Verizon.
Click here for the Lumia 920 review >
Click here for the Lumia 928 review >
Samsung popularised the phablet category (phones with screens so large that they're almost tablets) with the Galaxy Note.
The Newest Galaxy Note II is a great phone, assuming you're OK with the massive screen.
Click here for our full review of the Galaxy Note II >
Price: $200 with a two-year contract from Verizon and Sprint. $300 on AT&T with a two-year contract. The T-Mobile version costs $200 plus $20 per month for 24 months.
LG's new phablet, the Optimus G Pro, is the best device in the category you can buy.
Its 5.5-inch display is sharper than the Galaxy Note II's screen, and the phone is cheaper than the Note II on most carriers. It also has some zippy internal hardware. If you want a giant Android phone, this is the first one you should consider.
Click here for the LG Optimus G Pro review >
Price: $200 with a two-year contract from AT&T
HTC's Windows Phone 8x is the best Windows Phone you can buy today. It offers most of the advantages and features as the Nokia Lumia 920/928, but in a slimmer and more attractive package.
Click here for our full review of the Windows Phone 8x >
Price: Starts at $50 on AT&T or free on Verizon with a two-year contract
Verizon and HTC worked together to build the Droid DNA, a gorgeous phone with a 5-inch full HD display. It's definitely a solid option if you're a Verizon customer.
But!
Verizon is about to release the HTC's new flagship One phone later this summer. That phone is a much better phone than the Droid DNA. Hold out if you can.
Click here for our full review of the Droid DNA >
Price: $200 with a two-year contract from Verizon
There was a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Samsung's newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.
But most reviews were pretty lukewarm.
Make no mistake, the Galaxy S4 is a great Android phone, but it's also full of a bunch of gimmicky features like touchless gestures that don't always work well. The phone is also made out of cheap-feeling plastic at a time when most top-tier devices are using durable metal. (Some people prefer plastic phones though.)
Click here for the full review of the Galaxy S4 >
Price: Starts at $200 on most carriers. (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint)
Google commissioned LG to make its current flagship phone, the Nexus 4. If you're looking for the best Android experience without any modifications, this should be the only phone you consider.
The only downside is the Nexus 4 doesn't connect to 4G LTE networks, so you'll be stuck on slower 3G or HSPA+ (a slower kind of 4G) connections in most cities.
Click here for the full review of the Nexus 4 >
Price: Google sells the unlocked model starting at $299. You can get it from T-Mobile for $20 down plus $17 per month for 24 months.
HTC's newest flagship phone, the One, is simply the best Android phone you can buy. And if you don't like the iPhone, it should be the first phone you consider.
The One has a gorgeous all-metal design, a large 4.7-inch HD screen, and the latest version of Android. You'll want one as soon as you hold it.
Click here for the full review of the HTC One >
Price: Starts at $200 on AT&T or $100 on Sprint with a two-year contract. $100 down plus $20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile. Coming soon to Verizon.
The iPhone 5 is the best choice for most people. You're guaranteed to get the best apps before anyone else, plus Apple is really good at making sure iPhones get timely software updates with new features.
Click here for the iPhone 5 review >
Price: Starts at $199 with a two-year contract (Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T). $150 plus $20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
Google partnered with HTC and Samsung to bring 'Google Editions' of the One and Galaxy S4 phones.
What does that mean?
These two devices will be unlocked and run on a clean version of Google's Android operating system. That means you won't get any of those extra software modifications from Samsung or HTC. Plus, the phones will receive software updates directly from Google, ensuring you get the latest and greatest Android features right away.
Both phones will work on T-Mobile and AT&T if you insert your SIM card. The HTC One will cost $599 and the Galaxy S4 will cost $649. Both phones go on sale through the Google Play online store on June 26.
Nokia has a third variant of its 900-series Lumia phone, the Lumia 925. This phone also has similar internal hardware as the Lumia 920 and 928, but a different design. Unlike the other two Lumias, the 925 has a metal frame around its durable plastic body.
The Lumia 925 will be available on T-Mobile, but we don't know the launch date or price yet.
