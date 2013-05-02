The Only Smartphones Worth Buying Right Now [RANKED]

As the spring smartphone release schedule winds down, you now have a ton of great choices.
Samsung, HTC, and BlackBerry all have brand new flagship devices worth considering. And there are plenty of other phones from late last year that still hold up pretty well.
Check out our list of the best smartphones you can buy, ranked in the order you should consider them.
Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, and price. You can see last month’s smartphone rankings here.
Even though it's well over a year old, the iPhone 4S is a great value for anyone looking for the iPhone experience at a good price.
The iPhone 4S has most of the same software features as the iPhone 5, but it is a bit thicker and has a smaller screen.
The downside is that the iPhone 4S can't access LTE data networks, the fastest wireless standard available.
Price: Starts at $99 with a two-year contract on most carriers, $69 down on T-Mobile. (Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T)
Even though the Galaxy S4 just launched, you can still buy last year's Galaxy S III from several carriers at a big discount.
The Galaxy S III is a great Android phone with a large, bright display. It also has some cool features that let you easily share photos and other content with other Samsung phones.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy S III review >
Price: Price varies by carrier, but you can get it for $99.99 with a two-year contract many places. (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile)
BlackBerry's newest phone, the BlackBerry Z10, finally arrived in the US at the end of March. It's the first device to run the company's new mobile operating system called BlackBerry 10.
The Z10 is a solid piece of hardware, plus BlackBerry 10 is an impressive mobile operating system. Unfortunately, the phone has a pretty weak app selection compared to the iPhone and Android phones.
Click here for our review of the BlackBerry Z10 >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon or AT&T. $99.99 plus $18 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
Nokia's Lumia 920 is often considered to be the flagship Windows Phone. It has a beautiful design, but is also noticeably thicker and heavier than other top-tier smartphones.
Still, the Lumia 920 worth a look if you're interested in the something unique like Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 operating system.
Click here for our full review of the Lumia 920 >
If you're interested in the so-called 'phablet' (part phone, part tablet) category of devices, Samsung's Galaxy Note II is the best you can buy.
It has all the advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S III phone, but features a massive 5.5-inch display. There's also a stylus for drawing or taking notes.
Click here for our full review of the Galaxy Note II >
Price: $299.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon, AT&T, and $199.99 on Sprint. The T-Mobile version costs $149.99 plus $20 per month for 24 months.
HTC's Windows Phone 8x is the best Windows Phone you can buy today. It offers most of the advantages and features as the Nokia Lumia 920, but in a slimmer and more attractive package.
Click here for our full review of the Windows Phone 8x >
Price: Starts at $49.99 on AT&T or $99.99 on Verizon
On paper, LG's Optimus G is one of the most powerful smartphones you can buy today. It's not the prettiest phone, but it's a good option if you want a lot of processing power.
Click here for our full review of the Optimus G >
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T or $0 on Sprint
Verizon and HTC worked together to build the Droid DNA, a gorgeous phone with a 5-inch full HD display. It's definitely a solid option if you're a Verizon customer.
However, there are rumours that the new HTC One will arrive on Verizon soon, so you may want to hold out.
Click here for our full review of the Droid DNA >
There was a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Samsung's newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.
But most reviews were pretty lukewarm.
Make no mistake, the Galaxy S4 is a great Android phone, but it's also full of a bunch of gimmicky features like touchless gestures that don't always work well. The phone is also made out of cheap-feeling plastic at a time when most top-tier devices are using durable metal.
Click here for our full review of the Galaxy S4 >
Price: Starts at $199.99 on most carriers. (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint)
Google commissioned LG to make its current flagship phone, the Nexus 4. If you're looking for the best Android experience without any modifications, this should be the only phone you consider.
The only downside is the Nexus 4 doesn't connect to 4G LTE networks, so you'll be stuck on slower 3G or HSPA+ connections in most cities.
Click here for our full review of the Nexus 4 >
Price: Google sells the unlocked model starting at $299. You can get it from T-Mobile for $49.99 plus $17 per month for 24 months.
HTC's newest flagship phone, the One, is simply the best Android phone you can buy. And if you don't like the iPhone, it should be the first phone you consider.
The One has a gorgeous all-metal design, a large 4.7-inch HD screen, and the latest version of Android. You'll want one as soon as you hold it.
Click here for our full review of the HTC One >
Price: Starts at $199.99 on AT&T or $99.99 on Sprint and T-Mobile.
For most people the iPhone 5 is the best smartphone available. It has the best app and content ecosystem, plus comes with free customer support from Apple in case anything goes wrong.
Unless you really, really want a phone with a bigger screen, most of you will be happiest with the iPhone.
Click here for our iPhone 5 review >
Price: Starts at $199 with a two-year contract (Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T). $99.99 plus $20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
LG has a super-powerful phone launching on AT&T on May 10. It's called the Optimus G Pro and features a 5.5-inch HD display, 13 MP camera, and a huge battery. It'll sell for $199.99 with a two-year contract.
The BlackBerry Q10 is the first keyboard-equipped phone running the company's new BlackBerry 10 operating system.
It's a solid device, but only good if you absolutely must have a physical keyboard. It will launch on most carriers at the end of May for around $250.
Nokia will reportedly announce a new Windows Phone called the Lumia 928 at an event in London on May 14. It will likely be a Verizon exclusive in the US.
