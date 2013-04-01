The Only Smartphones Worth Buying Right Now [RANKED]

It’s going to be a big spring for smartphones.
HTC and Samsung are both launching new flagship devices, plus there’s word that Facebook is working on its own smartphone platform based on Android.
Looking for a phone? Here are the best ones you can buy.
Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, and price. You can see last month’s smartphone rankings here.
Even though it's well over a year old, the iPhone 4S is a great value for anyone looking for the iPhone experience at a good price.
The iPhone 4S has most of the same software features as the iPhone 5, but it is a bit thicker and has a smaller screen.
Price: Starts at $99 with a two-year contract (Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T)
HTC's last flagship phone, the One X+, is about to be replaced by the gorgeous new HTC One.
If you can't wait, the One X+ is still a great choice if you need a solid Android phone.
Click here for our full review of the HTC One X >
BlackBerry's newest phone, the BlackBerry Z10, finally arrived in the U.S. at the end of March. It's the first device to run the company's new mobile operating system called BlackBerry 10.
The Z10 is a solid piece of hardware, plus BlackBerry 10 is an impressive mobile operating system. Unfortunately, the phone has a pretty weak app selection compared to the iPhone and Android phones.
Click here for our review of the BlackBerry Z10 >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon or AT&T. $99.99 plus $18 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
Nokia's Lumia 920 is often considered to be the flagship Windows Phone. It has a beautiful design, but is also noticeably thicker and heavier than other top-tier smartphones.
Still, the Lumia 920 worth a look if you're interested in the something unique like Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 operating system.
Click here for our full review of the Lumia 920 >
If you're interested in the so-called 'phablet' (part phone, part tablet) category of devices, Samsung's Galaxy Note II is the best you can buy.
It has all the advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S III phone, but features a massive 5.5-inch display. There's also a stylus for drawing or taking notes.
Click here for our full review of the Galaxy Note II >
Price: $299.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. The T-Mobile version costs $199.99 plus $20 per month for 24 months.
HTC's Windows Phone 8x is the best Windows Phone you can buy today. It offers most of the advantages and features as the Nokia Lumia 920, but in a slimmer and more attractive package.
Click here for our full review of the Windows Phone 8x >
Price: Starts at $49.99 on AT&T or $99.99 on Verizon
Although it's about to be replaced by the Galaxy S4 in a few weeks, Samsung's Galaxy S III is still a great phone and definitely worth considering if you want to save a few bucks.
The Android-based phone has a lot of extra software features such as the ability to automatically share photos with other phones over WiFi.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy S III review >
Price: Starts at $99.99, but price varies by carrier (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular)
On paper, LG's Optimus G is one of the most powerful smartphones you can buy today. It's not the prettiest phone, but it's a good option if you want a lot of processing power.
Click here for our full review of the Optimus G >
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T or $99.99 on Sprint
Verizon and HTC worked together to build the Droid DNA, a gorgeous phone with a 5-inch full HD display. It's definitely a solid option if you're a Verizon customer.
However, there are rumours that the new HTC One will arrive on Verizon soon, so you may want to hold out.
Click here for our full review of the Droid DNA >
Google commissioned LG to make its newest flagship phone, the Nexus 4. If you're looking for the best Android experience without any modifications, this should be the only phone you consider.
The only downside is the Nexus 4 doesn't connect to 4G LTE networks, so you'll be stuck on slower 3G or HSPA+ connections in most cities.
Click here for our full review of the Nexus 4 >
Price: Google sells the unlocked model starting at $299. You can get it from T-Mobile for $49.99 plus $17 per month for 24 months.
For most people, the iPhone 5 is the best smartphone you can buy. It has an interface that's more accessible and easier to use than Android phones, plus you're guaranteed to get the best apps and content.
Click here for our iPhone 5 review >
Price: Starts at $199 with a two-year contract (Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T). T-Mobile will start selling the iPhone 5 on April 12 for $99.99 plus $20 per month for 24 months.
After a few delays, HTC's new flagship, the HTC One, will arrive in the US by the end of April. It's a gorgeous device with an all metal and glass body.
The phone also has some interesting modifications to the Android operating system, including a widget that pulls in content from social networks like Facebook and your favourite news sources.
We're still waiting for an exact release date and pricing on the HTC One.
It's official!
Samsung's Galaxy S4, one of the most-hyped smartphones in recent memory, should land in the U.S. any week now. The new phone has a 5-inch full HD display and a bunch of other hardware features like the ability to swipe through pages and photos just by waving your hand over the screen.
AT&T has already announced it will accept pre-orders for the GS4 on April 16. It'll cost $250 with a two-year contract. We're still waiting for release dates and pricing from other carriers.
