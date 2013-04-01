The Only Smartphones Worth Buying Right Now [RANKED]

Samsung’s Galaxy S4.

It’s going to be a big spring for smartphones.



HTC and Samsung are both launching new flagship devices, plus there’s word that Facebook is working on its own smartphone platform based on Android.

Looking for a phone? Here are the best ones you can buy.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, and price. You can see last month’s smartphone rankings here.

