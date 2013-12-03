RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World Right Now

This is your last chance to take a look at the current smartphone lineup before the holidays hit.

If you want the best each manufacturer has to offer, here are the only phones you should consider for your next purchase.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the U.S. at the time of publication. You can see November’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.