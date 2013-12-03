RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World Right Now

This is your last chance to take a look at the current smartphone lineup before the holidays hit.
If you want the best each manufacturer has to offer, here are the only phones you should consider for your next purchase.
Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the U.S. at the time of publication. You can see November’s smartphone rankings here.
Even though it hasn't been a hit with consumers, the BlackBerry Z10 is still a pretty good phone.
The device is the first to run BlackBerry's new BlackBerry 10 operating system, which is pretty good but doesn't offer much past what iPhones and Android phones can do. BlackBerry 10 also has a very poor app selection, so you shouldn't buy this phone if you like having the latest and greatest apps.
Price: $0.49 on AT&T, $US0 on Verizon, $US99.99 down plus $US18 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
If you absolutely must have a phone with a physical keyboard, the BlackBerry Q10 is your best (and pretty much only) option.
Like the Z10, the Q10 runs the new BlackBerry 10 operating system. The phone is great for those who want an old-school look and feel. However, the only reason to buy this phone is for the keyboard. There are far better options out there.
Price: $99.99 on AT&T, $US199.99 on Verizon, $US99.99 down plus $US20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile, $US149.99 on Sprint.
The HTC One Max is HTC's first ever phablet. It has a 5.9-inch screen and looks like a jumbo-sized version of the company's flagship HTC One phone. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back so you can unlock the phone without a passcode.
However, it's very thick and heavy compared to other phablets, which will probably be a turn off for a lot of people.
Price: $299.99 on Verizon, $US249.99 on Sprint.
By most accounts, Nokia's flagship phone, the Lumia 1020, has the best camera of any smartphone. If photos are your top priority, then this should be one of the first phones you look at.
But there are a few drawbacks. The Lumia 1020 is very thick and heavy compared to most smartphones in order to make room for that fancy camera. There's even a giant bulge on the back. It's also a Windows Phone, which doesn't have the same robust app selection as iPhone or Android.
Price: $99.99 on AT&T.
Nokia's Lumia 925 is the best Windows phone you can buy. It's the most attractive of Nokia's Lumia devices and includes a really good camera. If you're interested in Windows Phones, this is the first smartphone to consider.
Price: $49.99 on AT&T, $US0 down plus $US21 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
The Lumia 1520 is the first Windows Phone phablet ever made. It has a huge 6-inch screen, which gives you extra room for more apps and Live Tiles on your home screen.
Price: $99.99 on AT&T
If you have a habit of dropping your phone in puddles, then Sony's Xperia Z is the best phone for you. It's almost completely waterproof, so it won't get damaged when submerged. Other than that though, it's your basic Android phone.
Price: $0 plus $US19 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
The iPhone 5C is one of Apple's two new iPhones. It replaces the iPhone 5 in Apple's smartphone lineup, but that's because it has most of the same specs and features.
The only difference is that the iPhone 5C is made out of plastic that comes in five colour options: blue, pink, green, yellow, or white.
Price: Starts at $US99 on AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. $US49.99 down plus $US20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
LG's Optimus G Pro is the company's flagship phablet, or smartphone with a screen so huge that it's almost a tablet. The Optimus has a 5.5-inch display that can play full 1080p HD video. If you like giant screens, this is a great device.
Price: $49.99 on AT&T.
The G2 is LG's newest flagship smartphone. It has a gorgeous 5-inch display and one of the most current versions of Android. But it does have one odd design quirk: the power and volume buttons are located on the back of the phone, making it a but awkward to use at first.
Price: $49.99 on AT&T, $US0 on Verizon, $US0 down plus $US25 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
Samsung popularised the 'phablet' category with the Galaxy Note two years ago. Now the phone is in its third generation with the Galaxy Note 3.
The Galaxy Note 3 has the biggest screen yet, 5.7 inches, yet its body is actually thinner and lighter than last year's model. It also comes with a special stylus called the S Pen for drawing or taking notes.
Price: $249.99 on AT&T, $US299.99 on Verizon, $US199.99 down plus $US21 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile, $US349.99 on Sprint.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S4 phone was one of the most hyped devices of the year. It's a good phone, but could be a bit too much for some people. That's because Samsung packed the S4 full of noisy and complex features that you'd probably never use. It's also covered in cheap-feeling plastic, which could be a turn off for some people.
Price: $99.99 on AT&T, $US199.99 on Verizon, $US0 down plus $US21 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile, $US199.99 on Sprint.
Samsung and Google have partnered together to offer a special edition of the Galaxy S4. The 'Google Edition' strips out all the software extras from Samsung and instead has a 'clean' version of Android, straight from Google.
The basic version of Android is one of the best, and it's great to see it running on Samsung's powerful hardware.
Price: $649, unlocked from Google. Will work on AT&T and T-Mobile.
The Moto X is one of the best phones we've used recently. It runs a nearly clean version of Android, but Motorola added a few hand tricks like the ability to quickly check notifications from the lock screen.
AT&T customers can also customise the Moto X design with a variety of colour options.
Price: $99.99 on AT&T, $US99.99 on Verizon, $US99.99 on Sprint.
If you're interested in Android and are locked into a carrier contract, the HTC One is the best phone you can buy.
It has all the best features of any Android phone, wrapped in a gorgeous all-metal design. It's the first Android phone to match Apple's iPhone in design and build quality.
Price: $149.99 on AT&T, $US149.99 on Verizon, $US0 down plus $US23 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile, $US199.99 on Sprint.
Google's newest flagship phone is the Nexus 5. It was actually made by LG, and is a modified version of the LG G2.
Like all of Google's Nexus devices, the Nexus 5 runs a 'pure' version of Android, meaning you won't find any modifications to the software. It also gets software updates much faster than other Android phones. But perhaps the best part is the value. You can get the Nexus 5 unlocked for about half the price as other top-tier smartphones.
Price: $349 unlocked from Google. Works on AT&T and T-Mobile.
Just like Samsung, HTC partnered with Google to create a 'Google Edition' of its flagship smartphone.
The HTC One Google edition is the best Android phone on the planet. It has the same great design as the one running HTC's software, but has a clean version of Android without any unnecessary extras.
Price: $599 unlocked from Google. Will work on AT&T and T-Mobile.
For most people, the iPhone 5S is the best smartphone available.
It strikes the perfect balance of great design, useful features, and app and content selection. The iPhone 5S looks nearly identical to last year's iPhone 5, but sports a better camera and a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone without a passcode.
Price: Starts at $US199 on AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. $US149.99 down plus $US20 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile.
