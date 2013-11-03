RANKED: The Best Smartphones In The World Right Now

That should be it for major smartphone launches this year.

Now that Google has made its newest Nexus 5 phone official, we have a clear idea of what will be available for the holidays and through the end of the year.

If you’re looking for a new phone, here are the devices you should consider.

Note: We update this list approximately once a month. Our rankings are based on a variety of factors including design, software and hardware features, content selection, carrier availability, and price. We only consider phones that are on sale in the U.S. at the time of publication.

You can see October’s smartphone rankings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.