RANKED: The Best Smartphones You Can Buy This Month

The Galaxy Nexus is Google's flagship Android device. And it's about to get a lot better with Jelly Bean, the new version of Android due out any day now. The Galaxy Nexus is one of the first few phones that will get the Jelly Bean update, so now's a good time to buy.

Price: $149.99 with a two year contract (Verizon and Sprint), $399 for the unlocked model from Google (works on T-Mobile and AT&T)