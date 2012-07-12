RANKED: The Best Smartphones You Can Buy This Month

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
With so many new smartphones launching all the time, it can be pretty tough to figure out which ones are the absolute best.Here’s our list of the best smartphones you can buy right now.
Motorola's Droid Razr Maxx is a mediocre phone at best. But it makes our list because of it's incredible battery life. Unlike most other smartphones, you can use the Razr Maxx all day and still have more than enough juice for the following day.
Click here for our full Motorola Droid Razr MAXX review >
Price: $299.99 with a two-year contract (Verizon)
If you're on a budget and looking for a good Windows Phone experience, Samsung's Focus 2 4G LTE is your best bet. The phone sports a gorgeous display and has super fast download speeds thanks to AT&T's LTE network.
Click here for our full Samsung Focus 2 4G LTE review >
Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
Nokia's flagship smartphone, the Lumia 900, is the best Windows Phone you can buy. If you're bullish on Microsoft's mobile platform, then this is simply your best choice.
Click here for our full Nokia Lumia 900 review >
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
HTC has a critical hit with its 'One' series of Android smartphones. The T-Mobile version is called the One S. It runs the latest version of Android, called Ice Cream Sandwich, and includes some excellent additional features and services from HTC.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract (T-Mobile)
Sprint's version of the HTC One is called the EVO 4G LTE. It's a great phone, but don't let the name full you. Sprint's LTE network isn't live yet, so you're going to be stuck on 3G until Sprint adds service to your city.
Click here for our full HTC EVO 4G LTE review >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract (Sprint)
If you're on a budget but still want to give the iPhone a go, you can get an 8 GB iPhone 4 for just a hundred bucks.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract (Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint)
The Galaxy Nexus is Google's flagship Android device. And it's about to get a lot better with Jelly Bean, the new version of Android due out any day now. The Galaxy Nexus is one of the first few phones that will get the Jelly Bean update, so now's a good time to buy.
Click here for our review of Android Jelly Bean >
Price: $149.99 with a two year contract (Verizon and Sprint), $399 for the unlocked model from Google (works on T-Mobile and AT&T)
HTC's One X is one of the best smartphones to launch this year. It was a very tough call, but we had to rank it third this time around. If you're an Android lover and an AT&T customer, you're going to have a tough choice between the One X and Samsung's Galaxy S III.
Click here for our full review of the HTC One X >
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract (AT&T)
After much deliberation, we decided to proclaim Samsung's Galaxy S III the best Android phone on the market. (It's a close call!)
The Galaxy S III has a gorgeous 4.8-inch display, which is a delight to watch videos on. It also connects to the fastest 4G networks carriers offer.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy S III review >
Price: Starts at $199.99 with a two-year contract, but price varies by carrier (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular)
While the competition is getting close, we still think the iPhone 4S is the best overall smartphone choice. It has the best apps, best content ecosystem, and the best design.
Fair warning: a new iPhone is expected to launch in September or October. That doesn't mean you shouldn't buy an iPhone 4S today if you really need a new phone. But if you can wait a few more months, you should.
Price: $199, $299, or $399 with a two-year contract for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively. (Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.