The Only Smartphones Worth Buying Right Now [RANKED]

Phew!We finally made it past the holiday release schedule for this year’s smartphones. And there are a bunch of great ones to check out.
We ranked the best smartphones out there in the order you should consider them.
Note: We update this list approximately once a month. You can see last month’s smartphone rankings here.
The Lumia 920 is Nokia's second attempt at a flagship Windows Phone, after its Lumia 900 phone failed to sell very well.
This is one of the first devices to run Microsoft's new mobile operating system Windows Phone 8. It has some advanced hardware features like a super sensitive screen that responds to touch if you're wearing gloves and wireless charging.
Click here for our full review of the Lumia 920 >
HTC's Windows Phone 8x is the best Windows Phone you can buy today. If you're looking for a unique alternative to Apple's iPhone or Google's Android, then this is the only phone you should consider.
Our favourite part of the Windows Phone 8x is its incredibly thin and light design. It's made from a solid piece of polycarbonate plastic and comes in a variety of cool colour.
Click here for our full review of the Windows Phone 8x >
Price: Starts at $99.99 on AT&T or $199.99 on Verizon
Even though it's a year old, the iPhone 4S is still a great device because you still get access to Apple's excellent ecosystem of movies, music, and apps.
The only downside is that the iPhone 4S is still stuck on 3G networks, meaning you won't get super fast data speeds like you can on the other phones listed here.
Price: Starts at $99 with a two-year contract (Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T)
Motorola's newest member of the Droid family is the Razr M, a new phone with a 4.3-inch (nearly) edge-to-edge screen and an attractive price tag. The Razr M runs a version of Android called Ice Cream Sandwich, which is slightly outdated. But the company promises a software update is coming soon. Like the other Razrs, the Razr M has a tough Kevlar-coated backing.
Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract (Verizon)
The Galaxy Note II is a massive phone. Its display measures in at 5.5 inches, which means it's so big that the iPhone 5 can fit inside it with plenty of room.
The Note II also comes with a special stylus called the S Pen that lets you write or doodle on the screen. While we think the Note II's size is far too big for most people, the device still seems to be selling pretty well.
In short, the Galaxy Note II gives you all the great features of the Galaxy S III, but in a bigger package. If you don't mind a super huge phone, you should check it out.
Click here for our full review of the Galaxy Note II >
Price: $299.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. The T-Mobile version costs $369.99 with a two-year contract.
On paper, LG's new Optimus G is one of the most powerful smartphones you can buy today.
It's not the prettiest phone, but it's a good option if you want a lot of horsepower.
Click here for our full review of the Optimus G >
HTC pulled off an impressive feat with its latest Android phone, the Droid DNA. This is the first mobile device that's able to play full 1080p HD video on its gorgeous 5-inch display.
Overall, it's one of the most impressive Android phones we've ever used.
Click here for our full review of the Droid DNA >
HTC's One X+ is one of the best smartphones to launch this year. If you're an AT&T customer looking for a new smartphone, you have a tough decision ahead of you. Between the One X, the Galaxy S III, and the iPhone 5, you can't go wrong.
The One X+ is pretty much the same as the One X that launched earlier this year, except it has a faster processor.
Click here for our full review of the HTC One X >
Google's latest flagship phone, the Nexus 4, is an incredible deal considering you can buy it unlocked and contract-free for a fraction of the price of other unlocked phones.
This year, LG made Google's Nexus phone and its easily the best one yet.
Click here for our full review of the Nexus 4 >
Price: Google sells the unlocked model starting at $299. You can get it from T-Mobile for $199.99 with a two-year contract.
It's a close call, but even after all these months, the Galaxy S III is still the best Android phone on the market.
The Galaxy S III has a gorgeous 4.8-inch display, which is a delight to watch videos on. It also connects to the fastest 4G networks carriers offer.
Click here for our full Samsung Galaxy S III review >
Price: Starts at $199.99 with a two-year contract, but price varies by carrier (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular) Lately, some carriers have been offering discounts as low as $49.99, so shop around.
Apple's iPhone 5 is the best smartphone you can buy right now. Is it the best for everyone? No. As with all things, it's a matter of personal preference.
For just about everyone though, the iPhone 5 has what you need. Apple improved the iPhone 5, adding a larger screen, thinner body, faster processor, and an LTE data connection. Couple that with Apple's excellent service and ecosystem, and you have the best phone you can buy today.
Click here for our iPhone 5 review >
Price: Starts at $199 with a two-year contract (Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T)
